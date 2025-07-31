Newspaper icon
First Sentier establishes new home for affiliates

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 31 JUL 2025   12:32PM

First Sentier Investors is introducing a new umbrella brand to house its various investment affiliates.

First Sentier Group will be home to AlbaCore Capital Group, FSSA Investment Manager, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, RQI Investors, and Stewart Investors. First Sentier Investors is also now an affiliate brand of the broader group and will maintain the existing name and branding.

Headquartered in Sydney, First Sentier Group has been established in response to its evolution as a multi-affiliate asset manager, it said.

As such, it has a new visual identity and a brand promise of 'Better Strategies. Better Service. Better Possibilities.' It said this emphasises its client-centric and collaborative approach to achieving clients' goals.

"Our business has evolved over time to become a global group of affiliate investment teams, so it's exciting to reflect this in our new identity and to be able to strengthen our brand presence worldwide," First Sentier Group global head of distribution and marketing Lauren Prendiville said.

"First Sentier Group brings together and supports our distinct affiliate investment teams to deliver meaningful investment outcomes for our clients. At the same time, they continue to benefit under one agile operating model, while preserving their investment autonomy."

There are no changes to any investment teams, processes, or their autonomy across the group, First Sentier Group said.

It added that the change aims to "provide greater clarity around its brand hierarchy and identity, worldwide."

The creation of First Sentier Group follows the news that First Sentier Investors chief executive Mark Steinberg is stepping down at the end of the year.

