Investment
First Sentier completes global rebrand
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 SEP 2020   12:49PM

After changing its branding in Australia just over a year ago, First Sentier Investors has finalised the roll out of its new name in all markets.

Formerly known as First State Investments in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, First Sentier said the rebranding solidifies its position as a unified global business.

Colonial First State Global Asset Management was renamed First Sentier Investors in September last year after Commonwealth Bank sold it to Japanese banking giant MUFG Group for $4 billion.

First Sentier Investors chief executive officer Mark Steinberg said: "Today is an important day for our business. It has been just over a year since we became First Sentier Investors in Australia, and today we become unified under one brand as the name change becomes effective across all markets."

There are no changes in the investment teams or investment process as a result of the rebrand and First Sentier subsidiaries Stewart Investors, FSSA Investment Managers and Realindex teams will continue to operate under their current names.

"As a global business, we have a complex and diverse client base, which means there are clear benefits to having a unified global corporate brand name. While we are a portfolio of brands, the corporate brand provides a unifying element and a common vision and purpose," Steinberg said.

The rebrand follows First Sentier taking a 40% stake in renewable energy company Terra-Gen, marking its third direct infrastructure investment in the US.

The firms expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, the specific terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
