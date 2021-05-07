NEWS
Executive Appointments
First Sentier adds director
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   12:37PM

First Sentier Investors has added a staffer to its direct infrastructure team who will oversee water, wastewater and energy transition.

Karine Rouge joined in May as a director based in New York. She reports to John Ma, the head of direct infrastructure investments for North America.

Rouge was previously the chief transformation officer for Suez Water Technologies & Solutions and a senior executive at the Paris-based water treatment provider.

She has more than 15 years of industry experience managing large industrial business units, including integration projects and transformation initiatives.

Prior to that, she worked as an investment banker for Goldman Sachs in South Africa, France and the UK.

In appointing Rouge, Ma said there are growing opportunities for investments in water and water treatment infrastructure, especially with greater focus on a more circular economy in the US and Canada.

"First Sentier Investors is widely recognised as a leader in infrastructure investing, and I'm delighted to join my new colleagues and help build on the firm's success," Rouge said.

First Sentier Investors manages more than US$12.7 billion of infrastructure investments across the UK, continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America.

