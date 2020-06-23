First Nations Foundation gets COVID-19 funding

The First Nations Foundation, an Indigenous-led not-for-profit that promotes financial literacy, has received funding to deliver COVID-19 support to women.

The foundation was one of only four recipients of this funding from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

It has designed an online educational series in collaboration with Indigenous financial experts and female community leaders.

The aim of the series is to create a culturally relevant and highly engaging form of financial literacy training.

"Storytelling and experiences shared by other Indigenous women will form the foundation of this series, underpinned by proven money management techniques such as setting goals, budgeting, reducing spending leaks and learning about financial products and services," First Nations Foundation said.

While the series is in response to COVID-19, the foundation says it could have future applications.

Research conducted into the effectiveness of First Nations Foundation training found that for every one person trained 5.6 family members or community members benefit through the sharing of knowledge.

"First Nations Foundation has a proven record of delivery, having developed the world's first digital financial literacy program developed for Aboriginal people by Aboriginal people in 2019. We have also reconnected $24 million in super with 1600 Indigenous people across 21 communities," chief executive Phil Usher said.

"This announcement is welcome given we have long said that the best outcomes for Indigenous Australians are achieved when they are helped by Indigenous-led organisations."

The other recipients of funding are Beam Australia, Inspiring Rare Birds, and Local Government Professionals Australia.

This year, First Nations Foundation's Big Super Day Out was cancelled due to COVID-19. The event, which has become well known, is a roadshow with the aim of connecting Indigenous people with their superannuation.

The event will continue from 2021 and further announcements about the online education tools are expected next month.