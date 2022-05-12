Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

First crypto ETFs launch on Cboe Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022   12:50PM

Finally, after several years of regulatory negotiation, ETF Securities and Cosmos Asset Management have launched cryptocurrency ETFs on Cboe Australia.

In a statement, Cboe said ETFs are the first to offer Australian investors with direct, regulated exposure to the world's largest digital tokens by market capitalisation, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

ETF Securities launched Australia's first cryptocurrency-backed ETFs on Cboe Australia to provide local investors with simple access to the growing appeal of cryptocurrency.

One in five Australians currently own cryptocurrency according to a 2021 Swyftx survey, but the development of EBTC and EETH could amplify adoption rates.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

The new ETF products could attract new investors via their offering of a more familiar investing experience. In turn, this could mitigate many of the uncertainties associated with cryptocurrency investing.

Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said: "EBTC and EETH are breakthrough products that will pave the way for more Australians to expose their portfolios to cryptocurrency in a regulated Manner."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"As a part of Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Australia will continue to leverage our parent's global expertise and technological capabilities to enhance the Australian market."

ETF Securities chair Graham Tuckwell added that today is an exciting day for his team as EBTC and EETH were true firsts for Australia.

Tuckwell said: "The market capitalisation and trading volumes for these two leading cryptocurrencies are now larger than any company listed on the Australian stock exchanges, yet investors have not been able to gain access to them in a regulated manner."

"By offering this access through an ETF, investors can now gain portfolio exposure to these cryptocurrencies in an institutional-type way."

Cboe Australia has also expanded its investor access to bitcoin with the debut of Cosmos Asset Management's purpose bitcoin access ETF (CBTC).

CBTC invests directly in the purpose bitcoin ETF which has amassed $1.7 billion in assets under management since its launch in 2021.

Cosmos Asset Management chief executive Dan Annan said the fund would provide investors with Bitcoin exposure in a familiar manner.

"This gives investors a secure and easy way to introduce cryptocurrency to their asset allocation mix using the same tried-and-tested process they are already well acquainted with, and in a liquid and well-regulated market," Annan said.

"Bringing CBTC to market is a significant milestone for cryptocurrency in Australia and a critical moment for the growing number of investor's interested in cryptocurrency."

EBTC, EETH and CBTC have commenced trading on Cboe Australia on 12 May 2022 and are available through Cboe market participants and supporting Australian stockbrokers.

Read more: Cboe AustraliaBitcoinCosmos Asset ManagementETF SecuritiesAustraliansCboe Global MarketsDan AnnanGraham TuckwellEthereumSwyftxVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ETF Securities to win Australian crypto ETF race
Senator Bragg defends domestic crypto ETFs
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering
Aussies place 17th for crypto profits
Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week
We're paying 30% more: Cboe
TAL wins life company award for 2021
Mirae to launch local ETF suite
Cosmos AM, Purpose Investments crypto JV
Advisers optimistic about revenue growth

Editor's Choice

Future Super strengthens investments team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The ethical superannuation fund has appointed a chief investment officer, while also hiring an executive director of investments from MLC Asset Management.

Remembering Steve Williams

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearBridge Investments has led tributes to its head of intermediary sales Steve Williams, who passed away last week following a short illness.

US firm backs Koda Capital

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The private wealth manager has sold a minority stake to Emigrant Partners as part of a broader strategy that will see Koda Capital make its own acquisitions.

Franklin Templeton hires sales director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Franklin Templeton Australia has added a new sales director, overseeing independent financial advisers and private banks.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.