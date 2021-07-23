Fintechs settle legal stoush

Astute Wealth Advice and Lumiant have reached an agreement to settle an alleged copyright breach.

According to AstuteWheel managing director Hans Egger, Lumiant has agreed to a number of actions set out in the Cease and Desist letter sent earlier this month.

Lumiant has removed materials in question on its platform and agreed to disable all third-party access to its questionnaire and delete electronic records, he said.

Lumiant will also inform its clients of the breach and desist from reproducing AstuteWheel's five-minute financial health questionnaire.

In serving the letter, Astute claimed that Lumiant breached "substantial copyright" with respect to its financial planning client engagement platform Astute.

Astute alleged that Lumiant's Confidence Questionnaire, also a series of financial health questions on its platform, has "substantially the same words as almost all of the text".

As an example, of the 24 questions asked in the retired section of the survey, 20 of Lumiant's questions are the same except that the pronoun changes from my/mine to you/your.

Astute found a similar pattern in the employed, home duties and unemployed sections of the survey. It also alleges that the rating questions and scores are similar.