Fintechs receive JobMaker funding boost

Fintechs and regtechs are among the beneficiaries of the Federal Government's $800 million package aiming to help businesses boost their digital capabilities as part of the JobMaker scheme.

The JobMaker Digital Business Plan will give fintechs a $9.6 million boost to facilitate the export of financial services and attract inward investment.

About $7 million will fund two blockchain pilots directed at reducing business compliance costs.

The rest of the $800 million is split across the:

"Digital identity system" to boost security for government services and eventually the private sector($256.6m);

"Modernising Business Registers" program to allow businesses to quickly view, update and maintain registry data in one location ($420m);

Rollout of the Consumer Data Right to the banking and energy sectors ($28.5m);

Acceleration of 5G to conduct commercial trials and testbeds in sectors such as agriculture, mining, logistics and manufacturing ($29.2m);

Expansion of Australian Small Business Advisory Service digital solutions ($22.2m);

Establishment of a new regulatory technology commercialisation initiative to improve compliance ($11.4m);

Adoption of electronic invoicing by 1 July 2022 for all Commonwealth government agencies ($3.6m); and

Improvement of digital skills to help connect workers and small and medium-sized businesses ($2.5m).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the initiatives are in addition to the government's $4.5 billion NBN investment to provide "ultra-fast broadband" over the next two years.

"They also complement our actions to build digital skills and to improve trust and security in the digital economy, including through the $1.67 billion investment in the 2020 Cyber Security Strategy and investments in online safety," he said.