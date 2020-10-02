NEWS
Regulatory
Fintechs receive JobMaker funding boost
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   4:36PM

Fintechs and regtechs are among the beneficiaries of the Federal Government's $800 million package aiming to help businesses boost their digital capabilities as part of the JobMaker scheme.

The JobMaker Digital Business Plan will give fintechs a $9.6 million boost to facilitate the export of financial services and attract inward investment.

About $7 million will fund two blockchain pilots directed at reducing business compliance costs.

The rest of the $800 million is split across the:

  • "Digital identity system" to boost security for government services and eventually the private sector($256.6m);
  • "Modernising Business Registers" program to allow businesses to quickly view, update and maintain registry data in one location ($420m);
  • Rollout of the Consumer Data Right to the banking and energy sectors ($28.5m);
  • Acceleration of 5G to conduct commercial trials and testbeds in sectors such as agriculture, mining, logistics and manufacturing ($29.2m);
  • Expansion of Australian Small Business Advisory Service digital solutions  ($22.2m);
  • Establishment of a new regulatory technology commercialisation initiative to improve compliance ($11.4m);
  • Adoption of electronic invoicing by 1 July 2022 for all Commonwealth government agencies ($3.6m); and
  • Improvement of digital skills to help connect workers and small and medium-sized businesses ($2.5m).
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the initiatives are in addition to the government's $4.5 billion NBN investment to provide "ultra-fast broadband" over the next two years.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"They also complement our actions to build digital skills and to improve trust and security in the digital economy, including through the $1.67 billion investment in the 2020 Cyber Security Strategy and investments in online safety," he said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Read more: Federal GovernmentJobMaker Digital Business PlanConsumer Data RightModernising Business RegistersNBNScott Morrison
VIEW COMMENTS
