Fintech professor nabs unique award

An academic paper on fintech from an Australian professor has become one of the most widely read papers in the world.

Scientia Professor Ross Buckley from University of New South Wales Law & Justice has claimed the title of most-read legal author in the world.

Every month, SSRN - an online database of scholarly research - ranks the top 30,000 legal authors according to the number of downloads they receive for each piece of research over the past 12 months.

Prior to the latest list released this week, SSRN consistently ranked Professor Cass Sunstein of Harvard University first.

However, Buckley's paper titled The Evolution of FinTech has proved immensely popular.

"My most downloaded paper is about The Evolution of FinTech. It has been downloaded over 29,000 times in the past six years and is still downloaded frequently. According to Google Scholar, it has been cited over 930 times - an extraordinary number in law," he said.

"For decades I laboured away writing scholarship that was read and valued by a very small audience. However, one really writes to be read and have impact. In this regard being the most downloaded legal scholar in the world is enormously satisfying."

Buckley's current research focuses on how to build financial systems to promote sustainable development, and on legal reforms that would make cross-border payments much faster and far more affordable.