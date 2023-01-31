Fintech predictions for 2023: Finura

Finura Group said it expects to see six key themes emerge this year for technology in the financial services industry.

In its Wealth Tech Predictions 2023 report, the global technology consultant said wealth professionals are confronted with both headwinds and tailwinds.

"On the one hand, record demand for their services and fewer competitors," it explained.

"Equally, costs and business complexity have never been higher, technology decisions will be a crucial element for your success in future years."

Finura's top prediction is that 2023 will be tough for startups.

"According to Crunchbase, in 2022, venture funding fell 35% compared to 2021.Finishing with a record low in Q4 2022, down almost 54% year on year," Finura said.

As a result, competition for venture funding "will never be more intense" and only the most promising technologies with significant addressable markets (AI & clean energy) will source venture funding.

"Local wealth-tech firms that are early stage and have not raised sufficient capital may struggle," Finura said.

Finura revealed it knows of at least seven prominent advice tech providers currently seeking or planning to raise capital.

"Software development has never been more expensive. Without ready access to capital, strong founding team capability or strategic partnerships, these firms may struggle to survive," it said.

Finura also expects client portal use will go mainstream due to 2022's cybersecurity events.

"According to Investment Trends, only 40-45% of advised clients have access to some form of portal. This will grow significantly, especially in the back half of 2023," it explained.

"This will place more competitive pressure on the portal offerings of the significant advice tech players. As a result, client portal capability will be a substantial factor in software decisions."

Finura listed specialty providers, such as Lumiant, iFactFind and Advice Revolution, as examples and said these firms are beginning to offer client portals.

Next, it moved on to digital advice and institutional funding and said last year it felt optimistic about the sector.

Finura said: "With the model primarily endorsed by the Quality of Advice Review (QAR), we need to see business model execution between product providers and technology."

Finura Group explained specialist providers of digital advice solutions will face increased competition from Bravura and IRESS.

It expects the software providers will "double down" in this space to sure up broader superannuation fund tech partnerships.

"In 2021, OpenInvest took on investment from Pinnacle Investment Management. In 2023, we expect to see emerging companies Ignition Advice, Six Park and Otivo announce strategic partnerships with significant wealth players," it said.

Moving on to platforms, Finura said data suggests the platform space is emerging as a "three-horse race" for growth between HUB24, Netwealth and Macquarie.

"We will still believe Praemium is likely to be involved in a merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction at some stage in 2023, despite the lukewarm response to Netwealth's offer last year," Finura said.

But it said the real question on everyone's lips is how many platforms this market can sustain with 15,000 advisers for the foreseeable future.

"According to Cerulli, the US has 14,000 registered investment advisers (RIAs) with $102 trillion in regulatory funds under management (FUM). These advisers direct 85% of all their assets to the top three custodians," Finura said.

It questioned if Australia could sustain eight major platforms and how the ex-bank-owned platforms will compete with specialty platform providers; "We expect further consolidation, it is a scale and technology battleground, and net positive flows are becoming rare."

Finura continued by adding it believes this year will see fewer foreign international technology entrants.

"Reduced funding will halt expansion plans for tech providers as they look to sure up their local markets and focus on where the guaranteed wins are," it said.

Exceptions are well-established entrants with patient capital, Finura explained, such as Intelliflo or Financial Services Company (FNZ) as well as products requiring little localisation effort.

"The bold may see depressed valuations of local tech providers as a buying opportunity. Accordingly, we expect M&A activity from IRESS, Bravura, FNZ, SS&C Technologies and Praemium," it reinforced.

It concluded this year advisers will have their first taste of AI applications through Microsoft's 365 suite from 2023 to 2024.

"Building from this, we expect to see a proliferation of generative AI applications on Microsoft Azure tailored to personal financial management. AI will touch all aspects of the advice process, including data gathering, portfolio monitoring, transactions, advice generation and authoring, insurance underwriting and client education," it said.