Fintech appoints former super fund chief

The former chief executive of a $78 billion superannuation fund has joined the board of an ASX-listed fintech.

Former First State Super chief Michael Dwyer has joined the board of Iress, alongside Trudy Vonhoff.

The two have been appointed as non-executive directors, adding more than 55 years of financial services experience to the board.

Superannuation veteran Dwyer brings with him more than 35 years of experience to the software company, including 14 years at the helm of First State Super.

He currently serves as a director of TCorp (New South Wales Treasury Corporation), WSC Group, The Global Advisory Council of Tobacco Free Portfolios and the Sydney Financial Forum.

Since 1998, Dwyer has also worked as a director and subsequent chair of the private sector partner of the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, representing Australia.

He is also a life member of superannuation industry body ASFA and the Fund Executives Association.

Vonhoff brings a wealth of experience across retail banking, financial markets and investments to Iress. She adds the new appointment to her already impressive resume, currently serving as a director of Credit Corp Group, Cuscal Limited and Ruralco Holdings.

Previously, Vonhoff worked as a director at AMP Bank, Cabcharge, Tennis NSW and the Westpac Staff Superannuation Fund.

She held senior executive roles at Westpac and AMP for 13 years, with experience spanning finance, operations, retail and commercial banking, agribusiness, risk and technology.

Iress chair Tony DiAloisio said this wealth of experience will help the software company grow.

"Trudy and Michael are hugely accomplished professionals and their experience in retail banking, financial markets, investments, operations and superannuation, and more broadly, will be invaluable as Iress continues to grow," he said.

"Both Trudy and Michael have impressive experience in executive and governance roles and we look forward to them joining the Iress board of directors."

Vonhoff and Dwyer will begin working with the software company from February 1 this year.

It comes after Iress' AGM in May last year promised investors a renewal of the Board and succession process.