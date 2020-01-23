NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Fintech appoints former super fund chief
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 23 JAN 2020   12:27PM

The former chief executive of a $78 billion superannuation fund has joined the board of an ASX-listed fintech.

Former First State Super chief Michael Dwyer has joined the board of Iress, alongside Trudy Vonhoff.

The two have been appointed as non-executive directors, adding more than 55 years of financial services experience to the board.

Superannuation veteran Dwyer brings with him more than 35 years of experience to the software company, including 14 years at the helm of First State Super.

He currently serves as a director of TCorp (New South Wales Treasury Corporation), WSC Group, The Global Advisory Council of Tobacco Free Portfolios and the Sydney Financial Forum.

Since 1998, Dwyer has also worked as a director and subsequent chair of the private sector partner of the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, representing Australia.

He is also a life member of superannuation industry body ASFA and the Fund Executives Association.

Vonhoff brings a wealth of experience across retail banking, financial markets and investments to Iress. She adds the new appointment to her already impressive resume, currently serving as a director of Credit Corp Group, Cuscal Limited and Ruralco Holdings.

Previously, Vonhoff worked as a director at AMP Bank, Cabcharge, Tennis NSW and the Westpac Staff Superannuation Fund.

She held senior executive roles at Westpac and AMP for 13 years, with experience spanning finance, operations, retail and commercial banking, agribusiness, risk and technology.

Iress chair Tony DiAloisio said this wealth of experience will help the software company grow.

"Trudy and Michael are hugely accomplished professionals and their experience in retail banking, financial markets, investments, operations and superannuation, and more broadly, will be invaluable as Iress continues to grow," he said.

"Both Trudy and Michael have impressive experience in executive and governance roles and we look forward to them joining the Iress board of directors."

Vonhoff and Dwyer will begin working with the software company from February 1 this year.

It comes after Iress' AGM in May last year promised investors a renewal of the Board and succession process.

Read more: IressFirst State SuperMichael DwyerTrudy VonhoffTony DiAloisio
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Iress invests in blockchain
$3.3 billion fall in retail managed funds
Industry funds dominate satisfaction
Masterfunds up $26 billion
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Super funds merge, leaders appointed
MySuper heat map lauds industry funds
Super funds snap up local renewable asset
Industry fund cuts fees
Industry funds dominate risk-adjusted MySuper returns
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AOQ5GGw7