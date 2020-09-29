Fintech appoints country head

Envestnet Yodlee has appointed Tim Poskitt as country manager for Australian and New Zealand operations.

He was previously head of alternative finance and fintech at illion.

Earlier in Poskitt's career he worked in global banking for HSBC and in corporate banking for Barclays.

"Australia and New Zealand are two markets which already recognise the value of more personal financial intelligence" Poskitt said.

"Right now, we're focused on developing interest and demand for Envestnet Yodlee on use cases related to open banking, financial wellness, account verification and data enrichment, among others."

Envestnet Yodlee president data analytics and international operations Bill Parsons welcomed the appointment, saying he is thrilled to have Poskitt join the company.

Envestnet Yodlee is based in California and is a data aggregation and analytics platform for financial services.

It offers financial wellness insights to consumers and identity verification to financial services businesses among other services.

Australia fintechs using Envestnet Yodlee include Xero and 86 400.