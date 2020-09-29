NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Fintech appoints country head
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:10PM

Envestnet Yodlee has appointed Tim Poskitt as country manager for Australian and New Zealand operations.

He was previously head of alternative finance and fintech at illion.

Earlier in Poskitt's career he worked in global banking for HSBC and in corporate banking for Barclays.

"Australia and New Zealand are two markets which already recognise the value of more personal financial intelligence" Poskitt said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

"Right now, we're focused on developing interest and demand for Envestnet Yodlee on use cases related to open banking, financial wellness, account verification and data enrichment, among others."

Envestnet Yodlee president data analytics and international operations Bill Parsons welcomed the appointment, saying he is thrilled to have Poskitt join the company.

Envestnet Yodlee is based in California and is a data aggregation and analytics platform for financial services.

It offers financial wellness insights to consumers and identity verification to financial services businesses among other services.

Australia fintechs using Envestnet Yodlee include Xero and 86 400.

Read more: Envestnet YodleeNew ZealandFintechTim PoskittBarclaysBill ParsonsHSBCXero
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ignition Advice announces fintech partnership
Robo advice solution set to launch
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
Xero acquires business lender
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
BNP Paribas adds to custody team
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
COVID-19 stimulus continues
HSBC hit with $2.3bn suit over Disney investments
House prices expected to tumble
Editor's Choice
Alex Waislitz urges OVH shareholders to vote no
KANIKA SOOD
The billionaire investor is set to ask OneVue shareholders to bid against Iress's revised offer for 43 cents per share, ahead of a shareholder vote on October 9.
Fidelity launches global fund
KARREN VERGARA
Fidelity International has launched an actively-managed global fund that invests in small- to mid-caps.
Low rates put retirees at risk: Vanguard
ELIZA BAVIN
Retirees will need to be 100% allocated to equities and greatly elevate their portfolio risk to meet most income needs in the current low yield environment, according to Vanguard.
Pension funds sue Allianz Global Investors
KARREN VERGARA
Several pension funds are suing hedge funds managed by Allianz Global Investors for allegedly engaging in risk-taking behaviour and losing billions of dollars in retirement savings.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
VIC Member Services Discussion Group 
SEP
30
WIS VIC: INVESTING THROUGH AN ESG LENS 
SEP
30
AIST Trustee Forum - APRA/ASIC update 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bSMO6PM8