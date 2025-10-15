FINSIA's struggle to find scale

The Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) has a more than 135-year history in Australia. It was formed in 2005 by the merger of the Australasian Institute of Banking and Finance, which was established by a group of bankers in 1886, and the Securities Institute of Australia which was created in 1966.

Since its establishment, FINSIA has represented financial services professionals of all backgrounds, including the banking, institutional markets, funds management, financial advice and securities sectors. It currently has around 10,000 members.

"In any member organisation, there's always a challenge in that there's a very diverse range of views, and one could argue that's the strength of a member organisation, in that you do get many views coming together," Cox said.

However, each of these sectors have their own dedicated industry bodies as well, increasing competition for FINSIA over the years.

Over the last five years FINSIA has reported financial losses of more than $11 million, something which president David Cox tells Financial Standard came about as the organisation faced some "structural challenges".

"When you look at FINSIA and member organisations that operate in a similar space globally, many have faced a range of structural challenges," Cox said.

"It ultimately comes down to a question of scale, and we have been operating at a subscale level for a prolonged period of time. We have been in a loss-making position for quite some time."

Cox said that the board of FINSIA focused on enhancing the member value proposition, which he said has "increased significantly".

"As a consequence, we have seen our membership scores, looking at net promoter scores, going up quite significantly over that time," Cox said.

"We've also focused on cost, and so we've done a major organisational restructure, and that has seen our cost base decline significantly. But as a board, when we stood back, we determined that given those structural challenges, that was not enough to focus on that long-term sustainability challenge."

Cox said the board considered whether it would be able to lower the cost per member on its own accord but determined a strategic partnership would offer more scale and be of more benefit to members.

This led the board to enter the strategic partnership with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), confirmed in September.

"We've done a lot of work with our member base, and our members told us that they highly valued international recognition and international connectivity," he said.

"As a board, we're delighted in terms of where we've got with CISI. We think there's going to be meaningful uplift in the value that's going to be delivered to our members. It meets the needs that the members have strongly been asking for in terms of that international perspective in a global financial services community, and we've seen at least a 25% reduction in their membership fees."

Cox admits that having a broad membership base was, at times, difficult to balance, but said the partnership with CISI was the right fit for its diverse membership.

"We occupy a unique role in the Australian landscape, but there's certainly a challenge in terms of working out how we satisfy all members," he said.

"What we're pleased about in terms of the strategic alliance with CISI, is there is a strong alignment between the sub sectors it caters for and FINSIA caters for. So, we think it's a really good fit between the two."

Cox said the response from FINSIA members has been positive and renewal rates are among the highest he's seen in several years.

"We've actually seen a number of former members that have said they would love to be part of this and have rejoined. So, we're really excited in terms of the proposition that offers for our members, and we're looking forward to seeing how that journey continues," he said.