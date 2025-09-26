Newspaper icon
FINSIA chief executive steps down

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   11:19AM

FINSIA chief executive and managing director Yasser El-Ansary has announced that he is stepping down at the end of the month.

FINSIA president David Cox celebrated El-Ansary for his significant contributions to the company during his tenure.

"He led the organisation through a key strategic reset to operating and business models, expanded FINSIA's learning platform to incorporate microlearning programs and digital credentials, established commercial partnerships domestically and internationally, and increased member satisfaction and engagement via stronger net promoter scores," he said.

El-Ansary, who took on the job in 2022, will conclude his tenure after spending 18 months putting the Strategic Alliance with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) body in place.

Launching in November, the professional agency has over 54,000 members across more than 100 countries and marks a significant strategic milestone for FINSIA.

El-Ansary will continue to work closely with the board at FINSIA to support the launch of CISI and the transition of FINSIA members to CISI later in 2025.

El-Ansary said: "The transition of all our members into the CISI international community represents an important long-term change for the benefit of FINSIA members."

"Financial services is an international marketplace and ensuring that all our members have the benefit of being active participants in that global ecosystem is really exciting for the future."

Meantime, Joanne Becker has been appointed FINSIA's head of people and culture and company secretary and will serve as acting general manager.

Read more: FINSIACISIChartered Institute for SecuritiesStrategic Alliance
