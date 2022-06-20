Findex Group acquires firm

Findex Group is growing its presence, announcing the acquisition of McGarva Accounting Group which trades under Atticus Business Accountants and Basecamp Bookkeeping in Toowoomba.

Findex is a privately-owned financial advisory and accounting service currently employing 2700 staff across Australia and New Zealand.

It services a client base of over 250,000, with over $17 billion funds under advice.

Findex senior partner Brett Collins said the acquisition would further enhance the deep expertise available to the Toowoomba community.

"The team at Atticus Business Accountants and Basecamp Bookkeeping bring a wealth of experience, talented people and wonderful clients to the Findex business. They are a perfect complement to our business, and we are very excited to have them join us."

Findex chief financial officer Matt Games added: "Toowoomba is an important region for our growth plans and I'm looking forward to seeing the team come together to further build our presence and impact in Toowoomba."

Atticus Business Accountants founder and director May McGarva has over 26 years' experience within the accounting industry, starting the firm in 2016 and Basecamp Bookkeeping shortly thereafter.

The existing suite of services available to Atticus Business Accountants and Basecamp Bookkeeping clients will now be complemented by Findex's comprehensive suite of accounting, wealth, tax and advisory services.

McGarva said she is partnering with Findex to further enhance service offering and ability to deliver value to clients.

"As someone who is extremely passionate about the accounting industry and the unique role accountants play in providing insightful advice to clients, we are excited to join the team and are very pleased to be able to offer our clients access to an international network of services through the Findex business," she said.

"We strive to collaborate, inspire and innovate with our clients and strategic partners to drive their business success. With the enhanced service offering of Findex, we will be even better equipped to deliver on that."

Atticus Business Accountants and Basecamp Bookkeeping commenced in the Findex Toowoomba office on May 16 and started trading under the Findex name from May 13.