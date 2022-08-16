Findex appoints chief people officer

Kath Nell has been appointed to the position of chief people officer by the privately-owned financial advisory and accounting services firm.

With over 20 years in human resources, Nell will lead Findex's human resources function, which encompasses culture transformation, people solutions, diversity and inclusion, employee progression and retention.

Having worked for several large organisations including BlueScope, Campbell Soup Company and NBN Co, Findex said Nell has a proven track record in organisational change and transformation.

She will be joining the 2700 staff that are currently employed by Findex across Australia and New Zealand, servicing a client base of over 250,000 clients and over $17 billon funds under advice.

This includes over 50 new partners and associate partners that Findex added in both metro and regional Australia and New Zealand to its ranks, spanning across wealth management, business advisory, tax advisory, risk insurance, audit and consulting sectors.

Commenting on her appointment, Nell said she prides herself in providing pragmatic solutions at all levels, be it the enterprise, executive leadership team, functional, and individual levels, catalysing organisational changes, that ultimately make a difference in the long run.

"It is currently a dynamic job market globally and as Australian employers we need to reframe how we engage with our existing talent and standout to the next generation," Nell said.

"The Findex leadership team is very much cognisant of this, and I am excited to hit the ground running with this talented team."

Findex chief executive Spiro Paule added: "We are committed to investing in our team and attracting the right talent to provide the highest level of service to our clients."

"Kath is a deeply experienced senior executive, and her skillset is well matched to our people agenda and attracting and retaining talented people."