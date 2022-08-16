Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Findex appoints chief people officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 16 AUG 2022   12:16PM

Kath Nell has been appointed to the position of chief people officer by the privately-owned financial advisory and accounting services firm.

With over 20 years in human resources, Nell will lead Findex's human resources function, which encompasses culture transformation, people solutions, diversity and inclusion, employee progression and retention.

Having worked for several large organisations including BlueScope, Campbell Soup Company and NBN Co, Findex said Nell has a proven track record in organisational change and transformation.

She will be joining the 2700 staff that are currently employed by Findex across Australia and New Zealand, servicing a client base of over 250,000 clients and over $17 billon funds under advice.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

This includes over 50 new partners and associate partners that Findex added in both metro and regional Australia and New Zealand to its ranks, spanning across wealth management, business advisory, tax advisory, risk insurance, audit and consulting sectors.

https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/findex-promotes-new-regional-partners-179795810?q=findex

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Commenting on her appointment, Nell said she prides herself in providing pragmatic solutions at all levels, be it the enterprise, executive leadership team, functional, and individual levels, catalysing organisational changes, that ultimately make a difference in the long run.

"It is currently a dynamic job market globally and as Australian employers we need to reframe how we engage with our existing talent and standout to the next generation," Nell said.

"The Findex leadership team is very much cognisant of this, and I am excited to hit the ground running with this talented team."

Findex chief executive Spiro Paule added: "We are committed to investing in our team and attracting the right talent to provide the highest level of service to our clients."

"Kath is a deeply experienced senior executive, and her skillset is well matched to our people agenda and attracting and retaining talented people."

Read more: FindexKath NellCampbell Soup CompanySpiro Paule
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Findex promotes new regional partners
Iress wins new mandate
Poor financial literacy failing young workers
Findex appoints chief growth officer
Charlie Aitken resigns from Contango
Findex strengthens Melbourne leadership
Findex launches debt advisory business
Findex names new managing partner
Crowe Horwath names senior appointments
Fund manager sells all shares ahead of crash

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees adds to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The fund services provider has welcomed two financial services industry veterans to its board ahead of its application to obtain CCIV authority.

AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) and Invest Blue will co-invest in Virtual Business Partners (VBP), a paraplanning and back-office solutions provider based in the Philippines.

Integrity Life picks AGI as group life administrator

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Integrity Life has named Australian Group Insurances (AGI) as its group life insurance administrator.

A solution to active fund underperformance

ANDREW MCKEAN
New analysis by VanEck questions why so many investors continue to invest in active funds, saying underperformance by active managers is not a recent phenomenon.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.