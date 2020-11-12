NEWS
Executive Appointments
Findex appoints chief growth officer
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   12:25PM

Findex has announced the appointment of a chief growth officer to further support existing clients and grow Findex's customer base in Australia and New Zealand.

Chris Carey will join the executive team at Findex, joining from Aon Australia where he previously led distribution strategy and execution as national director of commercial sales.

"My focus will be equipping and empowering the Findex team with the technology, capabilities and a culture that will deliver sustained and significant growth in the years ahead," Carey said.

"As a trusted advisor to thousands of organisations across Australia and New Zealand, I'm looking forward to expanding Findex's opportunities while supporting the impressive existing client base and deepening our regional community relationships."

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

Findex chief executive Spiro Paule said its advisory services are more important than ever.

"As a family-owned company ourselves, we understand that 2020 has been a challenging year for businesses," Paule said.

"Findex's financial counsel, strategy and support has been a lifeline for many of our 250,000 clients during this unprecedented year, spanning agriculture, education, professional services, health care and many more.

"Chris' appointment to chief growth officer will enable us to expand our offering to the sectors that we're already specialised in and begin to offer our services to new industries as the region gears up for economic recovery."

Prior to his role at Aon, Carey was executive vice president at Combined Insurance, a division of Chubb, managing director commercial at FleetPartners and vice president of sales, Asia Pacific at Hewlett Packard Financial Services.

Read more: FindexChris CareySpiro PauleChubbCombined InsuranceHewlett Packard Financial Services
