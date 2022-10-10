Financial stability risks escalate: RBA

Financial stability risks have increased as global financial conditions continue to tighten, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia's Financial Stability Review.

The RBA cited a further tightening of financial conditions, an increase of debt-servicing challenges and threats from outside the financial system, including cyber-attacks, geopolitical tensions, and climate change as the leading risks to financial stability.

Should financial conditions tighten further, a disorderly decline in asset prices and disruptions to financial system functioning could materialise, the review said.

"One potential catalyst is that inflation stays high for longer than expected, requiring a larger and more persistent tightening in monetary policy than is currently reflected in financial market pricing. This would exacerbate the risk of a global recession and likely result in a further widening in risk premiums," the review said.

"Large and disorderly declines in financial asset and property prices as a result of higher interest rates and increased risk aversion could disrupt key funding markets and strain the balance sheets of some borrowers and lending institutions. A sharp drop in the demand for and supply of credit would worsen the ensuing downturn and increase the risks to financial stability."

On debt-serving challenges increasing, the review said: "In aggregate, households and businesses in most jurisdictions have entered the interest rate tightening cycle with strong balance sheets and banks are well capitalised. This is also the case in Australia. However, the combination of higher interest rates and inflation will increase pressure on household budgets and business profitability over the period ahead."

"This is likely to lead to a turn in the credit cycle, including for lenders in Australia, following a period of very low loan arrears. Debt-servicing challenges will become more difficult still if household incomes are affected by worse-than-expected labour market outcomes."

While corporate indebtedness in Australia remains low, many businesses face rising cost pressures, higher interest expenses and slowing revenue growth.

"Forbearance assisted many firms through the pandemic but is now winding down and insolvencies have started to pick up more recently. There is considerable variation across industries in businesses' capacity to service debt; those still dealing with pandemic-related disruptions or with energy-intensive cost bases, as well as those with low cash buffers and high levels of debt, are most vulnerable," the review said.

Concurrently, cyber-attacks could give rise to systemic risks, as is demonstrable by the recent attack on Optus.

"It's probable that a significant financial institution or market infrastructure will be subjected to a successful attack at some point given the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber-attacks. This could create considerable difficulties for the institution or market concerned and undermine confidence in the broader financial system," the review said.

The review also suggested that worsening geopolitical tensions present a growing risk to macroeconomic and financial stability.

"A deteriorating geopolitical environment has the potential to lead to widespread disruptions to global trade and capital flows. It could also magnify the risk of cyber-attacks on key institutions and infrastructure," the review said.

Equally, climate change and extreme weather events have the potential to affect economies and societies on a global scale thereby presenting a systemic challenge for private institutions and policymakers.

Despite these threats, the RBA called Australia's financial system "resilient" and well positioned to support the economy through a more challenging period.

"Insurers' capital levels remain well above regulatory minimums, despite a recent decline in profits as higher interest rates have reduced the value of insurers' fixed-income portfolios and several natural disasters have led to increased claims. Higher interest rates have also reduced returns for super funds, although five-yearly returns remain above 5%," the review said.

"Non-bank lending for housing has continued to grow rapidly in an environment of strong competition for lending, but the size of the sector remains small and there is little evidence that lending standards have deteriorated."

The decline in crypto-asset prices in the first half of 2022 also had a limited impact on Australia's financial system, albeit causing large losses for some investors.

"As is the case internationally, the interconnections between crypto-assets and the traditional financial system in Australia are small, which limits the impact of crypto-asset volatility on financial stability. However, this could change if the crypto-asset market continues to grow and there is significant engagement by traditional financial institutions," the review said.

To mitigate risk to financial stability, Australian policymakers are currently working on a regulatory framework for crypto assets.