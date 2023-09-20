Financial services marketing is broken: Study

A new study shows that while most local financial services marketers believe compliance teams get in the way of them getting their job done, those same compliance specialists think marketers are just looking for someone else to blame when marketing materials are questioned externally.

According to a study by Red Marker, 83% of compliance and marketing professionals working in Australia's financial services industry see their relationship as adversarial.

About 81% of marketers believe compliance teams get in their way, with 85% saying the review process is simply too long and arduous.

Meanwhile, 83% of compliance teams believe marketers use them as a scapegoat when issues with marketing content arise, and about 85% said marketers don't seem to understand why they have to abide by compliance rules.

Globally, 85% of compliance specialists said they've overheard marketing colleagues complain about compliance rules being 'over the top', with 83% saying it would be easier if the basics didn't need checking repeatedly.

About 83% of those surveyed said the ideal review process would have the minimum amount of human subjectivity, meaning it would be more reliant on technology. Australians are particularly in favour of this, with 96% of marketers and compliance specialists saying an AI-based tool would be more effective.

That said, 30% of local respondents raised concerns around ensuring correct implementation and integration. Their UK and US counterparts were more concerned with identifying accountability for unaddressed risks, Red Marker said.

"The tension between marketing and legal/compliance in financial services illustrates that the delicate balance between creativity and compliance can easily become adversarial," Red Marker chief operating officer Mark Wood said.

"Standing out in such a competitive industry relies on swift and effective marketing. Compliance teams and marketers need to find better ways of working together to ensure content is produced and approved efficiently - but also in a way that reduces risk."

He said processes between the two functions have traditionally been under-analysed, resulting in a lack of optimisation and many organisations building quick-fix solutions or outsourcing the process.

"With organisations identified as having misled customers receiving publicised penalties, there's nothing more important than ensuring the marketing compliance process is watertight. That starts at the most basic level with robust communication and openness between teams," Wood said.

"Auditors would expect to see a three line of defence (3LoD) model in place for day-to-day risk management, including management of compliance risk, but how cohesive is the 3LoD model with all this conflict?

"Giving marketing teams the training and tools to consider compliance issues early and often could pave the way towards a more symbiotic partnership. However, cooperation is paramount and both sides agree that they need to work together more efficiently to improve the business and help it meet its overall goals. That means having constructive conversations - and it could also mean using AI-driven technology to enhance processes by focusing on automation and standardisation."