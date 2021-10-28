Financial services feels talent crunch

According to SEEK data, the number of unemployed people to each job vacancy is at an all-time low and financial services specialist recruiter Kaizen has confirmed the industry is also suffering a dearth of talent.

In its most recent quarterly update, the recruitment firm noted upward pressure on salaries in financial services due to a lack of qualified candidates to fill positions in the market.

It also found, however, that remuneration was not the main thing driving people to change jobs.

Rather, 52% of those looking to change jobs were seeking career growth opportunities and 26% wanted flexible working arrangements. Only 22% cited remuneration as their reason for changing positions.

"Bidding wars and counteroffers are an increased phenomenon, with employers pulling out all cards in an attempt to retain staff. It was a bustling quarter for the Kaizen team with the average salary placed at $141,000, at a high of $330,000 and a start of $70,000," Kaizen said.

Last quarter, 57% of the firm's placements were in funds management.

"Many of the fund's management and superannuation businesses we work with are establishing new responsible investment teams or are increasing the size of their current teams," senior recruitment consultant Simon Gvalda said.

"The undersupply of talent with experience across both investments and ESG aspects is still in effect with candidates generally in multiple concurrent interview processes. We foresee this trend continuing through the rest of 2021 and into 2022."

Kaizen also noted an uptick in hiring for business development roles, communications specialists, risk and compliance specialists and bigger than usual salary increases for analysts moving to the senior analyst level.

"The focus on superannuation fund performance and reporting, along with increased merger activity, is creating a need for communications professional with experience in regulatory and disclosure communications," senior recruitment consultant Stacey Fernandes said.

"Additionally, as part of an ongoing education campaign to increase member's awareness and access to their super information, funds are reviewing their digital channels and CX strategy and investing in the required resourcing."