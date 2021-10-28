NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Financial services feels talent crunch

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 28 OCT 2021   12:50PM

According to SEEK data, the number of unemployed people to each job vacancy is at an all-time low and financial services specialist recruiter Kaizen has confirmed the industry is also suffering a dearth of talent.

In its most recent quarterly update, the recruitment firm noted upward pressure on salaries in financial services due to a lack of qualified candidates to fill positions in the market.

It also found, however, that remuneration was not the main thing driving people to change jobs.

Rather, 52% of those looking to change jobs were seeking career growth opportunities and 26% wanted flexible working arrangements. Only 22% cited remuneration as their reason for changing positions.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"Bidding wars and counteroffers are an increased phenomenon, with employers pulling out all cards in an attempt to retain staff. It was a bustling quarter for the Kaizen team with the average salary placed at $141,000, at a high of $330,000 and a start of $70,000," Kaizen said.

Last quarter, 57% of the firm's placements were in funds management.

"Many of the fund's management and superannuation businesses we work with are establishing new responsible investment teams or are increasing the size of their current teams," senior recruitment consultant Simon Gvalda said.

"The undersupply of talent with experience across both investments and ESG aspects is still in effect with candidates generally in multiple concurrent interview processes. We foresee this trend continuing through the rest of 2021 and into 2022."

Kaizen also noted an uptick in hiring for business development roles, communications specialists, risk and compliance specialists and bigger than usual salary increases for analysts moving to the senior analyst level.

"The focus on superannuation fund performance and reporting, along with increased merger activity, is creating a need for communications professional with experience in regulatory and disclosure communications," senior recruitment consultant Stacey Fernandes said.

"Additionally, as part of an ongoing education campaign to increase member's awareness and access to their super information, funds are reviewing their digital channels and CX strategy and investing in the required resourcing."

Read more: Kaizen RecruitmentSimon GvaldaStacey Fernandes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wage subsidy to rescue advice industry
Adviser salaries unchanged: Research
Advice job market not all doom and gloom
Recruitment lifts as economy reopens
Performance analyst jobs hold steady in COVID-19
Women rule ESG, but gap remains
Industry super fund headcounts to swell
Financial adviser salaries revealed

Editor's Choice

Natixis hires sales director from First Sentier

KARREN VERGARA
Natixis Investment Managers hired an institutional sales director who spent nearly a decade at First Sentier Investors.

LGIAsuper, Energy Super change fees

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The newly merged LGIAsuper and Energy Super have scrapped a weekly administration fee and will retain an annual fee as a result of scale benefits.

Fidelity moves on net zero

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Fidelity International launched a climate investing policy with a rating scheme in a bid to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

Taxpayer Bill of Rights recommended

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has recommended that the Australian Tax Office develop a Bill of Rights' for taxpayers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.