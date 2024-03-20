Financial services class actions surge

Following a brief reprieve, the number of class actions targeting the financial services sector escalated significantly in 2023.

According to a report from Allens, the banking and financial services sector was the second biggest target for class actions in 2023, accounting for 22% of all filings.

This is up from 12% in 2022, which was a reprieve for the sector, having been the target of close to 30% of all class actions filed between 2019 and 2021.

Interestingly, in 2023 there were no class actions filed against a major bank. Instead, they covered superannuation, conduct in selling complex financial products, shareholder class actions, and data breaches.

On 22 December 2023, a class action was filed against Rest alleging it signed new members up for income protection cover by default. A couple of days earlier a class action was filed against IC Markets for consumer harm caused by offering retail investors the ability to trade CFDs. In October 2023, a class action was filed against BT Funds Management as trustee of BT Super, while IG Markets was the target of two class actions filed in May 2023.

Overall, the number of class actions filed in 2023 were the second highest of all time.

As for where the risks lie in 2024, Allens said cyber claims will likely increase as coming reforms will make them easier to pursue.

"A key theme of these claims is cyberwashing - each case includes allegations relating to statements about compliance with data-handling and cybersecurity obligations. These types of claims are high risk for consumer-facing organisations, especially those with a significant volume of personal and sensitive data-including those in the healthcare or financial services sectors," Allens said.

It also said the continued regulatory focus on greenwashing and bluewashing, as well as proposed introduction of mandatory climate and modern slavery reporting requirements will likely increase class action risk.

"In line with our last Class Action Risk Report, the scope of ESG matters featuring in class actions continues to widen as more novel forms of class actions are filed that seek to bring about changes in the law or conduct, or to hold businesses and government to account... We expect the trend of ever-expanding ESG class actions to keep pace with developments abroad," Allens said.

"In Australia, we are seeing continued regulatory focus on greenwashing and bluewashing, and we expect to see increased enforcement activity across a broader range of ESG matters-including sanctions and anti-bribery compliance.

"Legislative reforms in those areas, as well as the proposed introduction of mandatory climate reporting and increased modern slavery reporting and due diligence requirements, will also fuel class action risk. Australian corporations should remain vigilant of the class action risks that might follow any regulatory prosecutions or shareholder activism in this space."

Finally, potential class actions involving digital asset platforms are an emerging area of risk, Allens said.

"While we have seen only one crypto-based class action in Australia (which is still making its way through the courts), claims involving digital asset platforms loom large on the horizon as an emerging area of risk. At present, the position of most digital asset platforms is that cryptocurrency is a not a financial product and that issuers do not provide a financial service," the law firm said.

"However, with a proposed regulatory framework for digital asset platforms in the pipeline and ASIC challenging the positions of crypto issuers in the courts, it may be only a matter of time until there are developments in the legal landscape that provide ammunition to plaintiff law firms assessing the viability of these claims."