Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Financial product registrations up 30%

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 2 AUG 2022   12:37PM

APIR Systems reported a significant increase in the number of new financial product registrations in the financial year just gone.

Product registrations rose 30.1% on the prior year, this also follows an increase of 25.8% in 2020/21.

APIR chief executive Chris Donohoe said: "Registrations of traditional managed investment products continue to thrive indicating a healthy level of product development within the industry."

"Managed fund products continued to be the key registration growth driver, having increased approximately 14% on the prior year.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"Closed end products such as mortgage trusts continue to increase their contribution to overall registration growth numbers."

APIR also expanded its identification coverage with the first registration of insurance related products in 2021/22, he added.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Financial product termination numbers for 2021/22 were also lower than previous years and very concentrated on super investment options, Donohoe said.

During the 2021/22 period, of the total terminated financial products, 78.8% belonged to super investment options.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Your Future, Your Super reforms, particularly stapling and the annual performance test, have put pressure on segments of the super sector.

KPMG forecasts that pressures on certain funds won't abate and consolidations will continue.

"We expect to see the development of a broader base retirement offering and continual product and solution innovation as funds strive to differentiate their offerings to retain and grow their member base," KPMG added.

Meanwhile the archiving of managed fund products fell over 50%.

After a spike in archived managed fund products in 2020/21, the latest decrease has brought numbers back in line with the five-year rolling average.

However, looking forward, Donohoe said it will be interesting to see the response by product manufacturers to recent changes in the economic climate, including outlooks of higher global interest rates and inflation.

Read more: APIR SystemsKPMGChris DonohoeFinancial StandardSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

How super should be using technology: KPMG
KPMG spotlights super's biggest challenges
FSC analyses super, advice developments
Mercer hires from MLC
FSC guidance looks to eliminate greenwashing
Financial abuse linked to violence: CBA, UNSW
US enters recession - or does it?
Perpetual funds down amid market decline
New chief investment officer for BUSSQ
Responsible managed funds outdo markets

Editor's Choice

Optimum Pensions, Generation Life launch lifetime annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
Optimum Pensions and Generation Life partnered to launch an investment-linked lifetime annuity.

RBA lifts cash rate to 1.85%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has chosen to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.85%, consequently, this is now a fourth consecutive monthly rate rise.

Growthpoint takes on Fortius Funds Management

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Growthpoint Properties Australia has acquired 100% of the family-owned private real estate funds management business.

Mercer wins sovereign wealth fund mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Mercer is the recipient of a sovereign wealth fund's first implemented consulting mandate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.