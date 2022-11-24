Financial planning avatars are the future

Alongside a panel of experts at the FPA 2022 Congress held in Sydney, FPA chief executive Sarah Abood was asked what she expects the advice sector to look like in 2023, and her answer involved the metaverse.

"I'm an optimist when it comes to technology, and I think that it enabling us to do more as financial planners has two major advantages," she said.

"Firstly, it removes friction from the process."

There are so many issues there that tech can help with. For example planners shouldn't be on the phone to Centrelink for an hour, she said.

"Compliance by design is another area where I think technology has a huge amount of opportunity, because we are spending a lot of time on regulation, largely because we have to think about it all the time. But I think technology has got this massive value to add to us," Abood said.

"By making those processes compliant by design, we don't have to think about it we just follow the process, and we just know that we comply."

The other piece is the idea of technology amplifying humanity, providing the opportunity to not just focus on what it is to be human, but to fully realise what it is to be human, Abood said.

One way of doing this is to use AI to match consumers to planners.

"We all know of a client where the fit is not quite right, it's always an effort, there's always issues in reviews and trying to get the idea of strategy across is difficult... Honestly, often it's just a personality mismatch," she said.

"There are engineers out there already that can do that at scale and work out here is the planner, here are the best clients for this planner who work with who they will have the best level of engagement with. So that's one practical way I think it can happen."

Looking further ahead, Abood said that there is an amazing opportunity for AI to create avatars of financial planners in the metaverse.

"I am a believer that humans want to deal with humans wherever they can, but there will be times when they can't afford to, or there's a lead time to get to the human engagement," she said.

"So, if we're talking 2030 here, I do believe that many financial planners will have avatars online and they will be able to do a lot of the straightforward engagement with their clients.

"I think the future is amazing."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Professional Congress.