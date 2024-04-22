Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Finalists named in annual MAX Awards

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 22 APR 2024   12:49PM

The finalists for Financial Standard's annual MAX Awards have been decided, including for the inaugural Rising Star of the Year award.

The MAX (Marketing, Advertisting and Sales Excellence) Awards recognise individuals and teams excelling in the fields of marketing, sales, and advertising on behalf of financial services businesses.

Now in their 30th year, the MAX Awards received more than 200 nominations across 22 categories, including Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and PR Company of the year, just to name a few.

And, for the first time, this year will see the Rising Star of the Year crowned by Financial Standard. This award will be presented to the best young sales professional working for an investment management firm in a distribution or business development role.

Sponsored by Macquarie
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Nominated for the inaugural award are VanEck's Angus Fowler, Millbrook Group's Beatriz Marchueta, Damien Casey of Yarra Capital, Guy McInerney of Franklin Templeton, and Laura Scrignar of Betashares.

The awards will be presented at an evening event on June 6 at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth.

Voting is now open, with winners determined by both the votes and vetting by Financial Standard.

You can view the full list of finalists and vote for your friends and colleagues by clicking here.

Read more: Financial StandardMAX MarketingAngus FowlerBeatriz MarchuetaDamien CaseyYarra CapitalGuy McInerneyFranklin TempletonLaura ScrignarBetasharesMillbrook GroupVanEck
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

OneSuper to take on more super products
Proxy advisors have 'undue influence': Jamie Dimon
Aware Super chair named governor-general
Wealth firm gears up to change administrator
Franklin Templeton's Brandywine Global launches new fund
S&P/ASX200 tipped to hit 8300: VanEck
Powell backflips on rates pushing back RBA cut expectations
Betashares plans to launch first 'moderately geared' ETFs
Two new ETFs for Franklin Templeton
BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers

Editor's Choice

Actuaries Institute proposes new performance test measure

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Actuaries Institute has proposed revising the annual superannuation performance test, so it better aligns trustees' investments with the best financial interests of members.

JANA appoints new director of client development

ELIZA BAVIN
The new appointment previously worked for APSEC Funds Management.

MSC Certane wins Suncorp mandate

ELIZA BAVIN
MSC Certane has been appointed as trustee for Suncorp's latest note issue.

Auditors lambast mandatory climate reporting requirements

ELIZA BAVIN
The peak accounting body said most auditors believe the government's mandatory reporting rules are a "significant miscalculation".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach