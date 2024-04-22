Finalists named in annual MAX Awards

Finalists named in annual MAX AwardsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 22 APR 2024 12:49PM
The finalists for Financial Standard's annual MAX Awards have been decided, including for the inaugural Rising Star of the Year award.
The MAX (Marketing, Advertisting and Sales Excellence) Awards recognise individuals and teams excelling in the fields of marketing, sales, and advertising on behalf of financial services businesses.
Now in their 30th year, the MAX Awards received more than 200 nominations across 22 categories, including Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Podcast of the Year, and PR Company of the year, just to name a few.
And, for the first time, this year will see the Rising Star of the Year crowned by Financial Standard. This award will be presented to the best young sales professional working for an investment management firm in a distribution or business development role.
Nominated for the inaugural award are VanEck's Angus Fowler, Millbrook Group's Beatriz Marchueta, Damien Casey of Yarra Capital, Guy McInerney of Franklin Templeton, and Laura Scrignar of Betashares.
The awards will be presented at an evening event on June 6 at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth.
Voting is now open, with winners determined by both the votes and vetting by Financial Standard.
You can view the full list of finalists and vote for your friends and colleagues by clicking here.
