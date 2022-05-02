Finalists announced in 2022 MAX Awards

Finalists announced in 2022 MAX AwardsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022 12:43PM
The finalists for the 28th annual Financial Standard MAX Awards have been named, with voting now open until May 13.
The Financial Standard MAX Awards highlight individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry excelling in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales.
They also seek to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, including increasing the financial literacy of consumers.
This year, the awards feature 105 finalists across 21 categories including Agency Campaign of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Community Initiative of the Year, Distribution Team of the Year, Financial Education Campaign of the Year, PR Company of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year.
Last year's awards attracted over 17,000 votes, with big winners including Australian Ethical, BT, Link Group, Praemium and QSuper celebrated at an evening event at Sydney Luna Park.
The 2022 awards will be presented at Doltone House Hyde Park in Sydney on Thursday, June 9.
You can find the full list of finalists and vote via this link.
Sarah Abood
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA