Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Final voting for ESG Power50 open

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAR 2023   12:09PM

FS Sustainability is launching the final voting round of the inaugural ESG Power50, a list that will name the 50 most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies in Australia.

For the first time, readers of FS Sustainability along with FS Super - The Journal of Superannuation Management and FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning, as well as the broader Australian business community will have a say in recognising the breadth and diversity of professionals who are actively shaping the agenda and implementing the strategy on a wide variety of material environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

"We were impressed by the calibre of nominees our readers submitted," FS Sustainability managing editor Rachel Alembakis said.

"The nominations represent a diverse set of people from across the ASX, and should present a thought-provoking opportunity in the final round of voting."

Sustainability shows no sign of slowing down on corporate agendas, and nominees represent a range of roles covering managing the risk and opportunities of transitioning their companies to a net zero carbon future, reporting and managing exposure to modern slavery and human rights exposures, covering the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda for recruiting and retaining talent and seeking solutions to improve the circular economy.

The shortlisted contenders for the final ESG Power50 list are professionals who actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that ESG and sustainability play in the country's socio-economic future.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

FS Sustainability has worked with ISS ESG, a leading ESG rating and research company, to make sure that people nominated are employed at companies that meet minimum ESG criteria. It is not mandatory to be a participant in an ESG leader, but we have incorporated ISS ESG research to validate public-facing statements of sustainability.

This shortlist of corporate ESG leaders is once again open to our online readers, who can choose to vote for one or as many ESG professionals featured in the shortlist.

All shortlisted candidates stand as individuals, however we have consulted with ISS ESG to screen for potential controversies that would prove in conflict with the aims of the list.

"The goal of our final ESG Power50 is to identify the people who are contributing on key environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities, whether they be at companies who are already outperforming on ESG metrics, or those that are at an earlier stage on the sustainability journey," Alembakis noted.

The 50 individuals who attract the highest votes and pass the final editorial vetting screen will be featured in FS Sustainability's ESG Power50 Most Influential ESG Professionals Guide, published in May 2023.

Click here to vote in the FS Sustainability ESG Power50 for 2023.

FS Sustainability is owned by Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd. Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd and ISS ESG are both owned by Institutional Shareholder Services.

Read more: ISS ESGASXRachel AlembakisAustralian Journal of Financial PlanningFS AdviceFS SuperPower50 Most Influential ESG Professionals Guide
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC charges former investment company executives
Countplus grows advice arm, discontinues Wealth Axis
Centrepoint Alliance scoping for scale
AET divestment drives Insignia profit gain
ASIC cracks down on CHESS issues
Magellan profits down 67%
Netwealth reports significant growth
Challenger reports strong results
Fiducian expands adviser base, increases FUA
Assets under custody stagnant: Data

Editor's Choice

US fund manager sets up Sydney shop

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
A US private markets firm has established an Australian office, targeting institutional investors, private wealth, and high-net-worth investors.

Morrison Securities stake to net Sequoia $40m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Sequoia Financial Group is offloading 80% of Morrison Securities to a digital wealth platform for $40.5 million.

Unpopular funds garner higher returns: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
According to a recent Rainmaker study, investors in international equities are making more money when they invest in products that are in net outflows.

Review of managed investment schemes kicks off

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
Treasury is commencing its review of the regulatory framework underpinning managed investment schemes (MIS), targeted at identifying gaps and possible areas for improvement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.