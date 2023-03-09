Final voting for ESG Power50 open

FS Sustainability is launching the final voting round of the inaugural ESG Power50, a list that will name the 50 most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies in Australia.

For the first time, readers of FS Sustainability along with FS Super - The Journal of Superannuation Management and FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning, as well as the broader Australian business community will have a say in recognising the breadth and diversity of professionals who are actively shaping the agenda and implementing the strategy on a wide variety of material environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

"We were impressed by the calibre of nominees our readers submitted," FS Sustainability managing editor Rachel Alembakis said.

"The nominations represent a diverse set of people from across the ASX, and should present a thought-provoking opportunity in the final round of voting."

Sustainability shows no sign of slowing down on corporate agendas, and nominees represent a range of roles covering managing the risk and opportunities of transitioning their companies to a net zero carbon future, reporting and managing exposure to modern slavery and human rights exposures, covering the diversity, equity and inclusion agenda for recruiting and retaining talent and seeking solutions to improve the circular economy.

The shortlisted contenders for the final ESG Power50 list are professionals who actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that ESG and sustainability play in the country's socio-economic future.

FS Sustainability has worked with ISS ESG, a leading ESG rating and research company, to make sure that people nominated are employed at companies that meet minimum ESG criteria. It is not mandatory to be a participant in an ESG leader, but we have incorporated ISS ESG research to validate public-facing statements of sustainability.

This shortlist of corporate ESG leaders is once again open to our online readers, who can choose to vote for one or as many ESG professionals featured in the shortlist.

All shortlisted candidates stand as individuals, however we have consulted with ISS ESG to screen for potential controversies that would prove in conflict with the aims of the list.

"The goal of our final ESG Power50 is to identify the people who are contributing on key environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities, whether they be at companies who are already outperforming on ESG metrics, or those that are at an earlier stage on the sustainability journey," Alembakis noted.

The 50 individuals who attract the highest votes and pass the final editorial vetting screen will be featured in FS Sustainability's ESG Power50 Most Influential ESG Professionals Guide, published in May 2023.

Click here to vote in the FS Sustainability ESG Power50 for 2023.

FS Sustainability is owned by Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd. Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd and ISS ESG are both owned by Institutional Shareholder Services.