Fiji super fund picks Northern Trust for custody

Fiji super fund picks Northern Trust for custodyBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 14 NOV 2024 12:16PM
Northern Trust will become custodian for the $6.5 billion Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF).
Northern Trust has been selected by FNPF, which is Fiji's only compulsory superannuation fund.
The fund, which was established over 50 years ago, has about $6.5 billion in assets as at June 2023. It is a major investor in the local Fiji economy and one of the country's largest property owners, including owning many hotels and resorts in the island nation.
It marks the custodian's further expansion into the Asia Pacific and its first institutional mandate in Fiji.
"This win marks a major milestone in our commitment to the APAC region," Northern Trust head of Asia Pacific Angelo Calvitto said.
"What sets Northern Trust apart is our ability to tailor our comprehensive range of services and extended capabilities to meet FNPF's unique needs, which helped earn the fund's trust and confidence.
"Moving forward, we are committed to providing more holistic and collaborative solutions to support FNPF's growth, ensuring we remain a trusted partner for long-term success."
Meantime, FNPF chief investment officer Naibuka Saune said: "Our goal is to provide our members with the best experience, and that meant finding a partner who could offer more comprehensive custodial services."
"Northern Trust has proven to be that partner, allowing us to shift our focus to core investment activities while they handle our custody needs."
