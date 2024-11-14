Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Fiji super fund picks Northern Trust for custody

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 NOV 2024   12:16PM

Northern Trust will become custodian for the $6.5 billion Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF).

Northern Trust has been selected by FNPF, which is Fiji's only compulsory superannuation fund.

The fund, which was established over 50 years ago, has about $6.5 billion in assets as at June 2023. It is a major investor in the local Fiji economy and one of the country's largest property owners, including owning many hotels and resorts in the island nation.

It marks the custodian's further expansion into the Asia Pacific and its first institutional mandate in Fiji.

"This win marks a major milestone in our commitment to the APAC region," Northern Trust head of Asia Pacific Angelo Calvitto said.

"What sets Northern Trust apart is our ability to tailor our comprehensive range of services and extended capabilities to meet FNPF's unique needs, which helped earn the fund's trust and confidence.

"Moving forward, we are committed to providing more holistic and collaborative solutions to support FNPF's growth, ensuring we remain a trusted partner for long-term success."

Meantime, FNPF chief investment officer Naibuka Saune said: "Our goal is to provide our members with the best experience, and that meant finding a partner who could offer more comprehensive custodial services."

"Northern Trust has proven to be that partner, allowing us to shift our focus to core investment activities while they handle our custody needs."

Read more: Northern TrustFiji National Provident FundAngelo CalvittoNaibuka Saune
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Franklin Templeton boosts sales team
Northern Trust expands fixed income trading capability
Custody assets exceed $5tn milestone
Fiji National Provident Fund hunts active fund managers
Betashares promotes key sales execs
Nuveen chief executive exits amid leadership shakeup
Equip Super awards custody mandate
Asset managers prioritising product quality: Northern Trust
Northern Trust appoints head of international enterprise client solutions
Tokenisation is the future: Northern Trust

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach