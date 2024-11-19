Fiducian names general manager, superannuation

A former NAB Asset Servicing executive is taking over as general manager, superannuation at Fiducian.

Jonathan Green commenced in the role yesterday, replacing Ross Martin who is due to retire.

Green brings more than 35 years' experience in financial services, most recently as head of account management for superannuation at NAB Asset Servicing. He held that role for over five years.

He is also a former general manager of investments and investment operations at TCorp, head of member services at Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund and worked at AMP and BNP Paribas Securities Services.

He departed NAB Asset Servicing, which is shuttering, in December 2023.

Martin has been general manager, superannuation at Fiducian for close to a decade. Before that, he was chief executive of Media Super for more than nine years.

Fiducian's superannuation business has been steadily growing in recent years. This year, it converted all its diversified funds to separately managed accounts to give investors greater flexibility and control. It also allowed the group to reduce its administration fees, which it said are now closing in on those offered by industry funds and the leading retail platforms.