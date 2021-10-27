NEWS
Investment

Fidelity moves on net zero

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   11:59AM

Fidelity International launched a climate investing policy with a rating scheme in a bid to halve its carbon emissions by 2030.

The policy includes the introduction of Climate Ratings which assess the net zero targets and alignment of investments. They will be ranked from one to five, with one achieving or enabling net zero and five being that there's no evidence of transition potential.

The ratings will also be used to identify engagement opportunities and to set interim targets for 2025 and beyond and to ensure those with a sustainable investment objective are aligned with a net zero trajectory by 2050.

"As a responsible investor, we must understand the carbon footprint of the portfolios we manage for our clients and work with the companies we invest in to reduce emissions in alignment with global net zero targets," Fidelity International global head of stewardship and sustainable investment Jenn-Hui Tan said.

"Fidelity invests in many of the world's leading companies and we want to use our influence as active stewards of capital to help the world meet its climate goals. This long-term, engagement-led policy aims to hold businesses to account for their carbon footprint and ensure that transparent public markets are a powerful force for decarbonisation."

Where companies are assessed as being not aligned but have a transition pathway, Fidelity will enhance its engagement with management and support progress towards reduced emissions.

"These ratings will ensure we focus our efforts on the biggest emissions reduction opportunities. Targeted engagement will be crucial in meeting our portfolio emission goals," Tan said.

Further to this, the asset manager has committed to phasing out its exposure to thermal coal in OECD countries by 2030 and 2040 globally.

Read more: Fidelity InternationalJenn-Hui Tan
