Fidelity launches sustainable fund

Fidelity International has launched a new sustainable fund in Australia, set to provide investors with a source of diversification through its investment in a relatively unexplored sector.

The Fidelity Sustainable Water and Waste Fund will deliver risk adjusted returns across multiple cycles by investing in companies with exposure to the water and waste management sectors, including those that are developing new technologies in the area.

The fund will be led by portfolio manager Bertrand Lecourt and assistant portfolio manager Saurabh Sharma, who argued there is no economy without water, and no sustainable economy without waste management.

"The story of water and waste is as old as the story of civilisation, yet companies in this sector remain relatively unexplored by investors," Lecourt said.

"Investment opportunities in these sectors are driven by ever increasing demand for clean water and sanitation needs, as well as a better ability to manage the waste created by populations growing larger, wealthier and increasingly urbanised."

The fund would offer investors a strong source of diversification against global equities, he said, as well as significant growth potential.

It would also boost the environmental, social and governance profile of an investor's portfolio, Lecourt said.

Fidelity Australia managing director Alva Devoy said investment managers had a responsibility to evaluate companies on both financial merit and their commitment to ESG factors.

"We approach this in an integrated way, with financial and ESG analysis happening in tandem," she said.

"We have responded to our clients' demands by substantially increasing our focus on sustainable investment analysis, including the recent introduction of our proprietary ESG, sustainability company ratings.

"These Fidelity ESG ratings uniquely provide a forward-looking evaluation of a company's trajectory on ESG-related issues."

The new equity fund would meet the ever growing demand for sustainable investments in Australia, she said.

"Australian investors are increasingly focused on environmental concerns in particular, as they become more aware that their investments can have a direct impact on the important topics of climate change and water scarcity," Devoy said.

"In response to this, Fidelity International Australia is now launching a global equity fund focused on waste and water, which sits neatly within an over-arching ESG investment framework."