NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Fidelity hires sustainability director
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   2:18PM

Fidelity International has appointed a director of sustainable investing who is based in Hong Kong.

Gabriel Wilson-Otto will further integrate sustainability considerations into Fidelity's investment process, working closely with the research unit on proprietary sustainability ratings.

Wilson-Otto will also help expand the firm's sustainability-related regulatory program.

He reports to Jenn-Hui Tan, the global head of stewardship and sustainable Investing.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"Gabriel will play an important part in helping the Sustainable Investing function identify long-term sustainable investment trends and strategic opportunities for our clients," Tan said.

Wilson-Otto joins Fidelity from BNP Paribas Asset Management where he was most recently global head of sustainability research. Prior to that, he was an executive director at Goldman Sachs and research analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change recently launched the Net Zero Investment Framework, giving institutional investors a guide on implementing net-zero investment strategies.

Instos using the framework include Fidelity International, Nest Corporation, AXA Investment Managers, DWS, Aberdeen Standard Investments, PIMCO, Jupiter Asset Management and Robeco.

Read more: Fidelity InternationalHong KongGabriel Wilson-OttoJenn-Hui TanAberdeen Standard InvestmentsAXA Investment ManagersBNP Paribas Asset ManagementClimate ChangeDeutsche BankDWSGoldman SachsInstitutional Investors GroupJupiter Asset ManagementNest CorporationNet Zero Investment FrameworkPIMCORobeco
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fidelity hires sustainability director
Nuveen hires director from AXA
Kapstream co-founder announces career break
Schroders launches new fund
Bellmont adds to distribution team
AMP Capital appoints NZ head of investments
Latitude IPOs despite spotted past
Macquarie head joins alternative platform
Equities revenue boost for US banks
BlackRock hires from AMP Capital
Editor's Choice
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $62 billion industry super fund Rest has strengthened its internal investment team with two key appointments.
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds welcomed the budget's move to dump the $450 threshold, but called out a lack of measures to close the super gap.
What instos want from managers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The latest Morrow Sodali institutional investor survey has revealed what some of the largest institutional investors in the world want from fund managers and companies.
Low FASEA pass rate continues
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The March FASEA exam results show that January's lower pass rate may become a trend in 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.