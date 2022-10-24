Fidelity bolsters institutional team

Melbourne-based Satoko Asai has been appointed as Fidelity International's new director, institutional business.

Satoko has an accomplished global financial services career spanning over 17 years, and joins Fidelity from U Ethical where she worked across both the wholesale and institutional distribution channels.

She has also worked at the Principles for Responsible Investment in Melbourne, as well as spending five years at Schroders in the institutional team in Tokyo.

In her new role, Asai will report to Tim Connolly, head of Fidelity's institutional business, and will also work closely with Fidelity's investment and sustainable investing teams to deliver sustainable solutions to institutional investors.

Commenting on the appointment, Connolly said: "Satoko has extensive experience and strong academic credentials, particularly in sustainability and is a very well-regarded figure in the industry."

"We're delighted to have her on board and believe she will be an excellent addition to the team."