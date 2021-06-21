Fidante readies new boutique

Challenger's multi-boutique business has signed a new emerging markets manager, Financial Standard understands.

Ox Capital Management will invest in emerging markets securities, with Fidante as a shareholder and distribution and infrastructure provider.

It will launch two funds: Ox Capital Emerging Markets Fund and Ox Capital Dynamic Emerging Markets Fund.

It is understood to be set up Doug Huey, who has about 24 years of experience covering Asia and technology stocks.

Huey was most recently a portfolio manager at PM Capital, which he joined in 2018 after working as an analyst at Platinum Asset Management.

Fidante did not respond to a request for comment.

Fidante's current global equities partners include Aphinity Investment Management, Avenir Capital and recent addition Impax Asset Management which has an ESG focus.

Fidante had $71.8 billion in asset under management at December end ($91.2 billion if CIP Asset Management is included), after the second half of the year delivered inflows of $5.8 billion.

Its other recent partnerships include Japan's Nomura Asset Management, and agribusiness-focused private equity manager Proterra Investment Partners, for its Asian food strategy to European investors.