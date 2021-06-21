NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Fidante readies new boutique

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 21 JUN 2021   12:45PM

Challenger's multi-boutique business has signed a new emerging markets manager, Financial Standard understands.

Ox Capital Management will invest in emerging markets securities, with Fidante as a shareholder and distribution and infrastructure provider.

It will launch two funds: Ox Capital Emerging Markets Fund and Ox Capital Dynamic Emerging Markets Fund.

It is understood to be set up Doug Huey, who has about 24 years of experience covering Asia and technology stocks.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

Huey was most recently a portfolio manager at PM Capital, which he joined in 2018 after working as an analyst at Platinum Asset Management.

Fidante did not respond to a request for comment.

Fidante's current global equities partners include Aphinity Investment Management, Avenir Capital and recent addition Impax Asset Management which has an ESG focus.

Fidante had $71.8 billion in asset under management at December end ($91.2 billion if CIP Asset Management is included), after the second half of the year delivered inflows of $5.8 billion.

Its other recent partnerships include Japan's Nomura Asset Management, and agribusiness-focused private equity manager Proterra Investment Partners, for its Asian food strategy to European investors.

Read more: ChallengerDoug HueyFidante Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings
UBS AM chief steps down
MAX finalists named, voting open
Challenger to change annuity pricing
Fidante signs on new boutique
Oaktree hires from Challenger
Catholic Super bank implements Temenos
Wholesale funds recover losses
Fidante opens Singapore office, hires from AMP Capital
EG to expand Asia REIT down under

Editor's Choice

Franklin Templeton shutters fund

KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton Investments is winding up its retail Australian Equity Fund, as asset growth lags.

Advisers turn to ETFs during COVID

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers' appetite for exchange-traded funds has more than doubled since the global pandemic hit as new trading data shows that index funds are providing better means of diversification.

AFA defends industry against Labor attack

KARREN VERGARA
The Association of Financial Advisers has slammed the Labor Party's attack on financial advisers, which paints the profession as dodgy and continues to rip-off consumers.

Rest appoints Aussie equities head

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The industry superannuation fund has hired from Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund as it continues its hiring spree for the internal investment team.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.