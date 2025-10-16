Newspaper icon
Fidante partner hires from WTW

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   2:24PM

Fidante's Partners new affiliate Fulcrum Asset Management has hired a high-profile liquid alternatives specialist as chief strategy officer

Fulcrum has welcomed Sara Rejal to the newly created role as the London-based asset manager moves to expand in Australia following its partnership with Fidante.

Fidante this week acquired a minority stake in Fulcrum and secured exclusive distribution rights across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

This is the investment manager's second partnership in 2025, following the addition of long-short manager System Capital as an affiliate in February, underscoring its ambition to bolster its alternatives capabilities.

Fulcrum, which manages $12.6 billion and specialises in liquid alternatives macro strategies, has created the chief strategy officer role to provide strategic support to the chief investment officer, drive revenue growth and strengthen the firm's leadership.

Rejal will report to chief investment officer Suhail Shaikh.

Rejal spent 11 years at WTW, most recently as head of liquid diversifying research, responsible for research and allocations in hedge fund, alternative beta, insurance-linked and multi-asset strategies.

She was also a member of several investment committees overseeing institutional client allocations across all asset classes. Prior to WTW, she was a hedge fund strategist at HSBC.

"We believe Sara will add hugely to the next stage of Fulcrum's development. Her experience and calibre is second to none, and we are delighted at her arrival," said Fulcrum managing partner Joe Davidson.

Shaikh added: "Sara comes with an enviable reputation and a deep understanding of both discretionary and quantitative investment strategies, combined with a proven ability to drive revenue growth and operational excellence. We will work closely to scale up and develop new ideas from the portfolio management and investment teams. Her expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as we look to empower our teams, support growth initiatives and build the business for the future."

Rejal said: "I am thrilled to join Fulcrum, a firm I have long considered highly innovative, at this exciting time in its evolution. I am also looking forward to working alongside Suhail Shaikh and the wider team."

