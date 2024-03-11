FICAP RockStar slated for July

The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's (FICAP) annual Who wants to be a RockStar? event is returning in July and, for the first time, the event's winner will take home an incredible prize.

FICAP's flagship event will take place in Sydney on Thursday, July 25. Who wants to be a RockStar? showcases the hidden talents of financial services industry professionals.

For the first time, the ultimate winner of the event will be gifted a business class ticket to Auckland, New Zealand to take part in a similar, televised event.

FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said: "We couldn't be more excited about this year's RockStar event. Our Kiwi cousins across the ditch have adopted the RockStar fundraising model and will be holding an event called Hope Rocks in Auckland later this year."

"RockStar 2024 is bound to be more hotly contested than ever with the winner being flown to Auckland to compete at the Viaduct Arena in front of a televised audience."

Last year, more than 350 turned out for the event, with PIMCO head of funds business group, APAC ex Japan and local head of operations Scott Delaney claiming victory as overall winner with his rendition of 'Don't Look Back in Anger' by Oasis.

Applications are currently open for charitable organisations wishing to partner with FICAP in 2024 and will close at the end of April.

"We're excited to embark on another three-year journey with a new charity in 2024 and we encourage our sponsors to put their favourite charities forward," FICAP charity selection committee lead Ashleigh Cullen said.

"It's so powerful to hear first-hand the difference that our industry's sponsorship dollars make."

Last year, FICAP raised more than $100,000 for Feel the Magic, Fighting Chance, and Weave. In its 17 years, the organisation has raised more than $2.2 million for charity.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP.