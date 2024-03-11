Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

FICAP RockStar slated for July

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 11 MAR 2024   10:32AM

The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's (FICAP) annual Who wants to be a RockStar? event is returning in July and, for the first time, the event's winner will take home an incredible prize.

FICAP's flagship event will take place in Sydney on Thursday, July 25. Who wants to be a RockStar? showcases the hidden talents of financial services industry professionals.

For the first time, the ultimate winner of the event will be gifted a business class ticket to Auckland, New Zealand to take part in a similar, televised event.

FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said: "We couldn't be more excited about this year's RockStar event. Our Kiwi cousins across the ditch have adopted the RockStar fundraising model and will be holding an event called Hope Rocks in Auckland later this year."

"RockStar 2024 is bound to be more hotly contested than ever with the winner being flown to Auckland to compete at the Viaduct Arena in front of a televised audience."

Last year, more than 350 turned out for the event, with PIMCO head of funds business group, APAC ex Japan and local head of operations Scott Delaney claiming victory as overall winner with his rendition of 'Don't Look Back in Anger' by Oasis.

Applications are currently open for charitable organisations wishing to partner with FICAP in 2024 and will close at the end of April.

"We're excited to embark on another three-year journey with a new charity in 2024 and we encourage our sponsors to put their favourite charities forward," FICAP charity selection committee lead Ashleigh Cullen said.

"It's so powerful to hear first-hand the difference that our industry's sponsorship dollars make."

Last year, FICAP raised more than $100,000 for Feel the Magic, Fighting Chance, and Weave. In its 17 years, the organisation has raised more than $2.2 million for charity.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP.

Read more: FICAPRockStarFinancial Industry Community Aid ProgramAshleigh CullenFinancial StandardHope RocksMarnie McLarenScott DelaneyWeave
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASX-listed companies flock to private markets
InvestSMART launches investing platform
Alex Dunnin bids farewell to Rainmaker
Large-cap equity funds continue underperformance: SPIVA
Nominations open for 30th annual MAX Awards
GBST upgrades WealthConnect platform
Vanguard Super hits $1bn, soft launches pension product
ASIC vigilant on bad SMSF advice
Conference to address major SMSF issues
Highest paid industry super executives revealed

Editor's Choice

Perpetual adds director, institutional business

ELIZABETH FRY
A high-profile investment executive is taking on the role of director, institutional business at Perpetual.

Pendal shutters costly equity fund

KARREN VERGARA
Pendal is terminating one of its funds, saying that it was too expensive to operate, 11 years on from its launch.

Experts issue warning over AI washing

ANDREW MCKEAN
Artificial intelligence is perhaps the most transformative technology since the advent of the internet, poised to herald an unprecedented digital economic revolution. To appear at the precipice of the movement, some are employing deceptive tactics tantamount to AI washing, experts say.

FICAP RockStar slated for July

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's (FICAP) annual Who wants to be a RockStar? event is returning in July and, for the first time, the event's winner will take home an incredible prize.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach