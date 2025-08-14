Newspaper icon
General

FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 14 AUG 2025   12:45PM

The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's (FICAP) flagship event will once again be hosted at The Beresford in Sydney's Surry Hills in 2025.

The FICAP RockStar 2025 event will take place at the venue on Thursday, September 25, bringing the opportunity for financial services professionals to display their hidden talents, while raising money for designated charities.

FICAP supports a roster of three charities at each given period. The current rotation includes Life Ed, Feel the Magic, and Fighting Chance.

Over the years, FICAP has supported other organisations such as Starlight, SHINE for Kids, Learning Links, and more.

"For 18 incredible years, FICAP's RockStar has been more than just a fundraising event, it's been a celebration of the Sydney financial services community's commitment to Aussie youth in need," FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said.

"This year we're excited to be heading back to The Beresford on September 25 where we will once again bring our sponsors and guests together for a night of music, networking, and most importantly, our shared mission to support Life Ed, Feel the Magic, and Fighting Chance in their vital work to create positive change in young lives.

"Don't miss out on what promises to be another unforgettable evening of giving back."

Since its inception in 2006, FICAP has raised over $3 million for charity - including more than $100,000 raised at last year's event.

This year's platinum sponsors for the event are BlackRock and Challenger. The gold sponsors are Alexander Funds, AZ NGA, BT, Colonial First State, HUB24, Ironbark Asset Management, KPMG, Macquarie, Magellan, Maple-Brown Abbott, Montgomery, NMG Consulting, Pedal/Perpetual, PIMCO, Profusion, Schroders, SQM Research, and Thinktank.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact FICAP via email - [email protected].

Additionally, ISS Market Intelligence associate director, marketing Julian Clarkstone and IFM Investors associate director Matthew Leung recently joined the FICAP committee to further support the initiative.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP and is owned by ISS Market Intelligence.

