FICAP 2023: Countdown is on

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 21 JUL 2023   12:35PM

Preparations are underway for the 2023 'Who Wants to be a RockStar?', to be hosted by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) next week.

After a four-year hiatus, FICAP's renowned Rockstar night is making a comeback, with all proceeds going to new charity partners, Feel the Magic, Fighting Chance, and Weave.

This year's event is backed by platinum sponsors BlackRock, Challenger, and Ironbark, as well as gold sponsors, Australian Unity, AZ NGA, BT, Colonial First State, EFEX, Global X ETFs, HUB24, KPMG, Magellan, Montgomery Investments, NMG Consulting, Pendal, PIMCO, Profusion Group, Schroders, SQM, and Vanguard.

"Without them [the sponsors], we wouldn't have this event and we wouldn't have FICAP," FICAP chair Marnie McLaren said.

"They've all been very generous in their sponsorship; some have actually sponsored every single year since FICAP was incepted."

McLaren said there is a lot of industry enthusiasm about the relaunch as well as the new location.

"Mary's Underground is a real rock and live music venue. The team there has been incredible to deal with. We've also got some fantastic VIP guests who've been invited from the industry, I know people are just really excited," she said.

"There is so much buzz this year, it's palpable... We're going back to our roots with this event, it really feels long overdue."

McLaren emphasised that the central focus of the night is to give back to the charities that have faced challenging times over the last few years.

"Feel the Magic, Fighting Chance and Weave have all expressed such gratitude to the financial services community for the support; the night means so much to them," she said.

"They're excited because they haven't been able to hold as many fundraising events in the past few years due to the pandemic. This is a really important night to provide exposure for them to a new community but also to raise some really important funding for them."

Last year's FICAP event raised $120,000 for 2022 charity partners SHINE for Kids and the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Since its inception, FICAP has raised over $2.2 million for various charities. More than $150,000 of this was donated in 2020 despite the event being cancelled, with all 41 sponsors honouring their commitments.

FICAP and its charity partners will unite attendees at Mary's Underground on July 27 for a truly memorable event in the name of a noble cause - pop it in your diary!

Financial Standard is the official media partner of FICAP and the Rockstar event.

