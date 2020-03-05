FICAP 2020 weeks away

The countdown to the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's 2020 fundraiser and singing competition 'Who Wants to be a Rockstar?' is on.

Slated for March 26, the 14th annual event sees financial services professionals vie for the title of Rockstar of the Year while raising much needed funds for a chosen charity partner.

This year, the event is in aid of Learning Links and Starlight Children's Foundation, as well as FICAP's new charity partner SHINE for Kids; created as the Children of Prisoners' Support Group in March 1982 with the firm belief in the power of early intervention to reduce the negative effects of parental imprisonment on children and young people.

At present, there are about 77,000 children whose parents are incarcerated in Australia.

Last year's event raised more than $300,000 for Raise, Learning Links and Starlight.

ANZ's Jodie Hanson was named the 2019 Rockstar of the Year for her rendition of AC/DC classic 'Long Way to the Top'. Ausbil's senior equities dealer Matt Okkerse was also recognised, awarded the People's Choice award following his performance of 'Jailbreak'.

Okkerse is back to defend his title this year. Others confirmed to appear include Pendal Group business development officer Kristine Jacinto, Colonial First State senior technical manager Tim Sanderson and IOOF head of research and retirement income Matt Olsen.

Sponsors for this year's event include Challenger, Colonial First State, Count Charitable Foundation, IOOF, Ironbark, Janus Henderson and MLC Asset Management.

The 2020 FICAP 'Who Wants to be a Rockstar?' is on Thursday, March 26 at 6pm at The Ivy, Sydney.

To find out more or to become a sponsor, visit the FICAP website.

The full list of event sponsors is below.