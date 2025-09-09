Newspaper icon
Fewer global equity managers underperform: SPIVA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 9 SEP 2025   12:37PM

Only half of global equity funds are trailing their benchmarks, marking a substantial improvement from the 71% long-run underperformance rate, according the SPIVA Australia Scorecard half-year analysis.

Fifty-four percent of global equity general funds trailed the benchmark in the six months to June, also marking an improvement from the 84% underperformance rate for the full year to 2024.

Conversely, Australian equity funds reported an underperformance rate of 71% for the half year, which was worse than the long-term average of 59%.

The analysis found active global equity managers that maintained an underweight position in the US should have performed well, as the S&P World Ex-US Index outperformed the S&P World Index by 8.7% in the first half.

"Active managers were presented with greater opportunities to select winners on a single-stock basis, too. The US accounted for over 70% of the S&P World Index by index weight at the year's starting point, but less than 70% by count; the US stocks' relatively poor performance enabled a larger number of non-US stocks to outperform the index," the report shows.

Some 57% - an "unusually high" portion of constituents in the S&P World Index - outperformed the index. Only 28% outperformed in 2024.

Australian equity mid- and small-cap funds turned in a 63% year-to-date underperformance rate, beating the long-term average of 58%.

While half of AREITs underperformed in the short term, this is a marked improvement from the 85% that underperformed in the long term.

As for Australian bond funds, the proportion of underperforming active managers increased to 46% compared to 30% in 2024 and 26% in 2023. Their underperformance rate increased to 67% and 76% over 10- and 15-year horizons respectively. For the rest of 2025, bond managers face increasingly challenging market conditions.

"In 2024, inverted yield curves allowed for the harvesting of higher yields with less duration risk, while narrowing credit spreads typically rewarded the assumption of greater credit risk. However, the yield curve has since reverted to become largely upward-sloping, and credit spreads failed to tighten further from their already narrow levels," the SPIVA Scorecard said.

"These trends together meant that bond managers might have to work harder or change gears to achieve outperformance in 2025."

Meanwhile, the return distribution of Australian stocks remained typical as less than half (47%) of the index constituents in the S&P/ASX 200 outperformed, creating "a relatively less favourable environment for stock picking".

In the six months, liquidation rates remained moderate across all fund categories at an average of 2%.

Fund liquidation has stabilised among Australian equity A-REITs after nine (18%) out of 51 funds failing to survive during 2024.

The attrition rate increased over the long run, with 52% of funds across all categories having merged or liquidated over the 15-year period.

Read more: SPIVA Australia ScorecardS&P World Ex-US IndexASX
Cbus welcomes new head of risk transformation

ELIZA BAVIN
The $100 billion fund has named a new head of risk transformation after a couple of high-profile exits this year.

Macquarie ventures into land lease development

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Macquarie's real estate platform has launched a new land lease communities group, Millbray, to cater to Australians over the age of 50.

World's pension market hits $36.9tn

ELIZA BAVIN
Sixteen Australian superannuation funds made the top 300 list, with AustralianSuper cracking the top 20.

