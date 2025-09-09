Female fund managers' triumphant decade: Report

Assets run by female fund managers have tripled over the past decade across the world, as Asian countries are emerging on top for female fund manager representation, according to Citywire's latest research.

As the Alpha Female Report reaches its 10-year anniversary, it revealed that total global assets run by women or mixed gender teams have tripled from $2.67 trillion (£1.3tn) in 2016 to $8.22tn (£4tn) in 2025.

The report draws on figures from Citywire's database, which tracks the careers of 18,400 individual portfolio managers worldwide.

Despite the growth, the number of female portfolio managers is still "painfully slow", up less than half a percentage point compared to last year, coming in at 12.9% of the total.

When it comes to assets under management (AUM), mixed-gender teams account for $6.99tn (£3.4tn) of the $8.22tn (£4tn) assets managed by women.

The report also noted the female representation varied "widely" between jurisdictions, as Asian countries are championing driving gender equality.

Gender parity around the world

Taiwan has the highest number of female fund managers at 32%, Singapore at 25% and Hong Kong just behind at 23%, the report found, as potential factors for the substantial number attributed to more inclusive working policies, such as the availability of childcare, in these jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, asset management across Australia and New Zealand remains a persistently male-dominant field, with both having only 10% or less women as portfolio managers.

On the other side, Europe is less favourable but among the "pace-setters", Citywire said.

Spain remains the country with the highest proportion of women fund managers at 22%, though the figure was down 1% compared with the previous year.

However, funds run exclusively by women in Spain are higher, standing at $921 million (£448m) in average size of funds, more than three times the $287m (£140m) by men.

This comes as exclusively male-run funds remain larger than exclusively female-run funds, at $1.09bn (£535m) and $744m (£362m) respectively.

However, the average sum of assets run by female managers is slightly higher than that of men, at $4.25bn (£2.067bn) against $4.25bn (£2.065bn), mainly due to mixed-gender teams elevating the figure for the former.

Rise of mixed-gender teams

A particular highlight of this year's report was the rise of mixed-gender teams, which have grown from 6.7% in 2016 to 14.9% this year. Altogether, this accounted for $6.9tn (£3.4tn) of the $8.22tn (£4tn) managed by women overall, the report said.

This is supported by evidence that shows mixed-gender teams are more likely to take a measured approach to risk.

The data substantiates the sentiment, revealing that mixed-gender teams have delivered the "lowest standard deviations" in four of the past five years, as well as the lowest maximum drawdown over the past year.

The Trump effect

However, with US President Donald Trump's continuous efforts to scale back on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), many companies have withdrawn their policies favouring the segment, including Goldman Sachs and Deloitte.

In spite of Trump's influence, UK Investment Association director of culture, talent and inclusion Karis Stander said the organisation has maintained its focus on DEI.

"What we are seeing is a shift in approach. Some firms are asking whether programmes previously framed as diversity initiatives are really just talent programmes. This kind of reflection can open the door to thinking more broadly about inclusion and access to opportunity," Stander said.

"I think it is a great opportunity for firms to revisit their strategy and ensure it is aligned with their business objectives."

The report editorial lead Sophie Downes added: "While it can be easy to feel disheartened when representation remains so low, there is also cause for optimism in this year's findings."

"The tripling of assets under management over the past decade is a shift that should not be underestimated. Meanwhile, the rise in mixed-gender teams suggests firms are increasingly recognising the value of cognitive diversity in investment decision-making."