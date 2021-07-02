Female board participation rises: Research

The number of women holding board positions in ASX 200 companies has increased but there is still a way to go with women holding chair roles, new research shows.

The latest data from the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) revealed women now make up 33.6% (as at 31 May 2021) of board roles in the ASX 200, up around 3% from 2020.

In the first half of 2021, ASX 200 boards made the most progress with the female appointment rate just shy of being equal to men at 48%.

The proportion of females holding board positions is higher in the ASX 20 at 35.7%, followed by ASX 50 (35.5%), ASX 100 (35%) and dwindles down past the ASX 200 to 31.6% for ASX 300 and 27.3% for ASX 201-300.

"It's pleasing to see that the ongoing disruption of COVID-19 hasn't impacted the commitment of chairs, directors and stakeholders to increase gender diversity on boards at our largest listed entities," AICD general manager of advocacy Louise Petschler said.

"It comes as the decade-long AICD's Chair's Mentoring Program celebrates the news that eleven alumni now hold chair roles on the boards of ASX 200 companies."

However, only 21 or 10% of women hold chair positions in the ASX 200 and 12 boards in the ASX 300 still do not have any women.

Silver Lake Resources is the only ASX 200 company that had no females on its board as at 31 May 2021.

"The underrepresentation of women in key executive roles in our leading organisations presents a threat to progress we've made with women on boards," 30% Club Australia chair Nicola Wakefield Evans said.

"We will consider ways of supporting existing campaigns, including the investor-led 40:40:20 Vision, working with our network of business leaders and key organisations to influence change at the executive levels of the ASX 200."