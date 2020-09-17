Female ASX 200 chiefs fall

The number of female chief executives in the ASX 200 has fallen over the last two years to just 10, with a not-for-profit organisation urging that "we can, and must, do better".

The Chief Executive Women ASX 200 Senior Executive Census is now in its fourth year, and charts the annual progress of Australia's top listed companies on improving female representation on executive leadership teams.

The census found there had been minimal movement in female chief executive representation over the last four years, while there was a gradual decrease from 14 in 2018, to 12 in 2019, to just 10 female chief executives among the ASX 200 this year.

From the 50 chief executive appointments over the last two years in the cohort, only three were women.

"We know that improving the leadership pipeline is crucial to women progressing to the top roles in corporate Australia," Chief Executive Women (CEW) president and chief executive Sue Morphet and chair Jenny Boddington said.

"The overwhelming majority (96% in 2020) of chief executive appointments are drawn from 'line' roles (with profit and loss accountability) or from the role of chief financial officer. Yet, only 12% of line roles are currently held by women.

"Concerningly, in the last year, the proportion of ASX200 companies with no women in line roles has increased, from 57% of companies in 2019 to 65% in 2020."

Currently, only 25% of executive leadership team roles are held by women, up from 21% four years ago.

Morphet and Boddington noted that the number of women in chief financial officer roles had increased over the four year period, up from 9% to 16%. However, this figure has flat-lined over the past year.

The census found that 30 organisations had achieved gender balance on the executive leadership teams, with an additional 34 ASX 200 companies "on the cusp" of achieving this. CEW defines gender as at least 40% of each gender, with a 20% leeway.

Morphet and Boddington pointed to a growing body of evidence linking diversity to company performance, promoting "the clear business case for gender diversity at the top".

"More women in senior leadership positions and on boards can support improved company performance, greater productivity, and greater profitability," they said.

And as businesses navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, it is all the more critical that diversity in teams becomes a priority, Morphet and Boddington said.

"The CEW Census highlights the significant untapped opportunity for Australian businesses to harness the full potential of diverse leadership teams," they said.

"Previous CEW research shows unconscious bias in recruitment and advancement is significant.

"Our research shows that caring for young children and the cost of childcare continue to present powerful financial disincentives to women working full time. But we also know that companies achieving gender balance in leadership roles are overcoming these barriers."

ASX 200 companies were close to reaching gender balance in terms of functional roles, with 37% of these positions held by women (up from 30% four years ago).

This includes HR, corporate affairs, legal risk and compliance, sales and marketing, strategy, finance and information and technology positions, with the highest percentage of female representation in HR roles.

Among the ASX-listed companies that are led by a female chief executive, 24% of executive leadership team line roles are also filled by women. This is compared to the 14% representation seen among companies led by men.

Interestingly, female chief executives are more prevalent outside of the top 200, with 9% female representation among chief executives among the ASX 200-300. Nearly double that to the representation seen among the ASX 200 (5%).

"As leaders, we urge you to think about the actions and practical steps you will take to ensure better balance within your business and a gender-balanced leadership pipeline," Morphet and Boddington said.

"Our economy will be stronger if we harness the best talent and leadership available.

"Without change, we will not capitalise on the full productivity of our workforce and the education investment in Australia's highly capable female talent."