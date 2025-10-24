Fees below 0.65% drive ETP success, flows: Rainmaker

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) that charge less than 0.65% p.a. in management fees tend to experience higher net inflows and greater success, new research from Rainmaker Information shows.

In its latest ETP Report, Rainmaker analysed the management fees of 331 ETPs against net funds flows over 12 months.

The sample was divided into nine cohorts based on the management fee, which ranged from 0.03% p.a. to 1.89% p.a.

"When results are aggregated into buckets based on management fee intervals, the R-squared of the relationship between fees and net flows was 0.7 compared with 0.3 for the relationship between fees and change in revenue," the ETP Report said.

This shows that, overall, the relationship between fees and net flows is much more significant that the relationship between fees and revenue.

When the results were disaggregated, two broad market segments ensued: products with management fees up to 0.65% p.a. and products with higher management fees.

For ETPs that charged between 0.07% p.a. and 0.59% p.a. 10 products increased their revenue by more than $2 million each.

Among those that charged 0.77% p.a. or more, three out of 59 ETPs increased their revenue by more than $0.50 million.

Ultimately, the research found that in the Australian ETP market, fees have a major influence on product net flow. Meanwhile, revenue growth is less influenced by fee levels, so long as the product can still generate some growth in net flows.

"The main message from this report is that managers should pay close attention to the fees they charge on any new products unless they have a unique and useful offering. If not, fees should be kept at less than 0.65% p.a. to give their products any chance of success," the report said.

The ETP sector went past $300 billion in funds under management (FUM) at the end of September, according to the ASX, jumping 37% year over year.