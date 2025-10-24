Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Fees below 0.65% drive ETP success, flows: Rainmaker

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 OCT 2025   12:06PM

Exchange-traded products (ETPs) that charge less than 0.65% p.a. in management fees tend to experience higher net inflows and greater success, new research from Rainmaker Information shows.

In its latest ETP Report, Rainmaker analysed the management fees of 331 ETPs against net funds flows over 12 months.

The sample was divided into nine cohorts based on the management fee, which ranged from 0.03% p.a. to 1.89% p.a.

"When results are aggregated into buckets based on management fee intervals, the R-squared of the relationship between fees and net flows was 0.7 compared with 0.3 for the relationship between fees and change in revenue," the ETP Report said.

This shows that, overall, the relationship between fees and net flows is much more significant that the relationship between fees and revenue.

When the results were disaggregated, two broad market segments ensued: products with management fees up to 0.65% p.a. and products with higher management fees.

For ETPs that charged between 0.07% p.a. and 0.59% p.a. 10 products increased their revenue by more than $2 million each.

Among those that charged 0.77% p.a. or more, three out of 59 ETPs increased their revenue by more than $0.50 million.

Ultimately, the research found that in the Australian ETP market, fees have a major influence on product net flow. Meanwhile, revenue growth is less influenced by fee levels, so long as the product can still generate some growth in net flows.

"The main message from this report is that managers should pay close attention to the fees they charge on any new products unless they have a unique and useful offering. If not, fees should be kept at less than 0.65% p.a. to give their products any chance of success," the report said.

The ETP sector went past $300 billion in funds under management (FUM) at the end of September, according to the ASX, jumping 37% year over year.

Read more: ETP ReportRainmaker InformationASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Feature: Group insurance | Cold comfort
UBS shutters international shares fund
Rumours swirl around Perpetual's wealth business sale
Listed asset managers trail ASX 200 in 2025: Morningstar
ASX releases consultation on shareholder approval requirements
ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'
More suitors line up for Iress
ASX announces changes following independent review
Can IPOs ever recover? Experts aren't sure
ETF market hits $300bn milestone early

Editor's Choice

Shield, First Guardian fallout calls for tougher scrutiny on research houses, licensee governance

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:32PM
The fall of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund calls for tougher scrutiny of research houses and licensees to strengthen their governance framework, according to experts, who warn that an entrenched system requires an urgent shakeup.

Super funds raise stakes in US investments to US$1.44tn

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:06PM
Superannuation funds are tipped to pour US$1.44 trillion into the US economy in 10 years' time - a whopping 44% jump from what the sector originally predicted.

APRA updates governance framework

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
The prudential regulator said the changes came after it held 57 meetings and roundtables with more than 150 stakeholders

CSC enters partnership with GPT with $860m sale

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:19AM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation has formed a new partnership with GPT Group after selling a 50% stake in an office building.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media