Fee cuts hack at fund manager margins

Fee cuts are eating into fund managers' operating margins, sending them to post-GFC levels, according to new research from Deloitte unit Casey Quirk.

Publically listed managers' operating margins tumbled an average of 5.2% annually over the three years ending 2018.

Margins stood at 29% in 2018, down significantly from post-GFC high of 34% margin in 2015 for the same sample set of investment managers, the research house said.

The biggest driver is the accelerating fee pressure.

Between 2012 and 2015, passive strategies lowered their fees by 3.5% while active strategies were cut by 2.5% annually.

The fee cuts intensified in the next three-year period ending 2018. During this period, fees for both passive and active strategies declined by an average of 5% annually.

The decline in margins came with 6.9% increase in the total assets under management for the managers in the research - implying that scale may no longer guarantee juicier profits.

"The financial performance over the past several years suggests a secular change is occurring in the investment management industry: asset growth is no longer guaranteed to yield margin enhancement as fee pressure intensifies and costs continue to rise," said Casey Quirk senior manager Amanda Walters said.

Australian funds management industry has seen its share of fee cuts in the recent years.

The most notable of these have been active fixed income managers, where managers like Nikko, Schroders, Aberdeen Standard, and Kapstream, cut their local fees in the last year.

There are three main reasons for fee cuts in Australia: managers tend to be lowering fees before listing an active ETF (where low-cost funds still attract the most inflows), more asset managers are opening new strategies for business, and low-yields are making it harder for active fixed income managers to take the same share of fees that they would have taken in higher-rate markets.

The asset management industry tallied up US$93 billion in profits in 2018. However, the shrinking margins mean it lost out on about US$29 billion, Casey Quirk estimates.