Financial Planning

Fee consent forms, FDS overhaul concerns FAAA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 DEC 2023   10:51AM

The Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) expressed concerns about Treasury's proposal to abolish fee consent forms and Fee Disclosure Statements (FDS) in its response to the first round of reforms.

Currently, advisers must produce an annual Fee Disclosure Statement (FDS), a renewal notice, and a client fee consent form. While the FAAA said it is supportive of reducing these to one form, it pointed out some issues of how it would affect ongoing fee arrangements.

Advisers should still be required to have clients sign a standard fee consent, but should eliminate product providers out of the equation, the association suggests.

The FAAA said: "This is counter to the intent of achieving standardisation and will not reduce red tape. It will not relieve consumers from having to provide consent on multiple forms, where the client has more than one product holding."

Instead, the legislation should allow product providers to accept the standardised consent form for the deduction of personal advice fees whether it is one-off, fixed term or under an ongoing fee arrangement.

In proposing to end FDSs, the FAAA pointed out that advisers do not need to produce them for clients on annual agreements.

However, the draft legislation will not make it mandatory for product issuers to accept the standard form, FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"And it is unlikely that product issuers will choose to make the expensive changes to their systems and processes that would be required to standardise fee consent, unless they are required to do so by law," she said.

One option of two options is to remove the requirement for product issuers to verify each individual client consent as it is deemed "hugely costly" to do so.

"It is already against the law for such fees to be charged without client consent. If it were found that such fees had been charged without consent, then the adviser and their licensee would be obliged to refund them as well as being subject to a range of penalties," she said.

The second option is to proceed as is but to make product providers accept a rationalised standard form that details the deduction of personal advice fees that proves client consent.

The inability to change the anniversary date for fee consent and thus move the date of annual reviews is a concern, Abood warned, as it impacts advisers' efficiency and the ability to be fully client centric.

"To realise efficiencies in this process, it is critically important that advisers have the ability to bring forward renewal dates to harmonise reviews for different entities and clients in the one group and to align with the preferred timing for clients," she said.

Separately, the Australian Taxation Office recently clarified rules on deductibility of financial advice fees under new draft determination TD 2023/D4 Income tax: deductions for financial advice fees paid by individuals who are not carrying on a business.

The ATO proposed adding the deductibility of financial advice fees as tax-related expenses under section 25-5 of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997.

"This revised guidance is sensible and welcome. The existing Tax Determination is almost 30 years old, and a substantial amount of regulatory change has occurred since 1995. In addition, financial advisers are now recognised as Qualified Tax Relevant Providers (QTRPs), and are regularly providing tax advice to clients," Abood said.

The revised guidance is open to feedback until 2 February 2024.

Read more: FAAAATOTreasurySarah Abood
