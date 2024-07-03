Federation AM invests in Astris Advisory

Federation Asset Management has taken a stake in Japanese financial services firm Astris Advisory Japan K.K. for an undisclosed amount.

The Tokyo-based advisory firm helps connect Japanese corporates with the international investment community and vice versa. It also provides investment research, fund placements, and other advisory services in investments and M&A.

As part of the deal, Federation chief executive Cameron Brownjohn now serves as a non-executive director on Astris' board.

Astris chief executive David Shirt said Astris has benefitted from significant growth over the past five years.

"We have a clear vision of who we are, and we hope to leverage Federation's experience as we take the next step in Astris' development. Our joint approach to long-term relationships aligns closely with what Japanese investors are looking for," he said.

Shirt and Brownjohn both left Macquarie Group in 2018 to set off on their own.

Brownjohn launched Federation with a $500 million raise for the first fund, targeting companies that operate in renewable energy, health, education, and real estate.

It currently has $2 billion in funds under management and an annualised return of 22.7% on over $4 billion of realised investments since 2011.

Shirt has lived in Japan for about 20 years, working for the likes of such as JP Morgan Securities, Jefferies, and Macquarie Capital Securities Japan.

Brownjohn said: "Federation's investment in Astris follows a long period of the two businesses working well together. We value our partnership with such a successful business as we build Federation's platform and institutional client base in Japan. We've directly witnessed the value that the Astris team can create for their clients."