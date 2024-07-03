Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Federation AM invests in Astris Advisory

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUL 2024   12:45PM

Federation Asset Management has taken a stake in Japanese financial services firm Astris Advisory Japan K.K. for an undisclosed amount.

The Tokyo-based advisory firm helps connect Japanese corporates with the international investment community and vice versa. It also provides investment research, fund placements, and other advisory services in investments and M&A.

As part of the deal, Federation chief executive Cameron Brownjohn now serves as a non-executive director on Astris' board.

Astris chief executive David Shirt said Astris has benefitted from significant growth over the past five years.

"We have a clear vision of who we are, and we hope to leverage Federation's experience as we take the next step in Astris' development. Our joint approach to long-term relationships aligns closely with what Japanese investors are looking for," he said.

Shirt and Brownjohn both left Macquarie Group in 2018 to set off on their own.

Brownjohn launched Federation with a $500 million raise for the first fund, targeting companies that operate in renewable energy, health, education, and real estate.

It currently has $2 billion in funds under management and an annualised return of 22.7% on over $4 billion of realised investments since 2011.

Shirt has lived in Japan for about 20 years, working for the likes of such as JP Morgan Securities, Jefferies, and Macquarie Capital Securities Japan.

Brownjohn said: "Federation's investment in Astris follows a long period of the two businesses working well together. We value our partnership with such a successful business as we build Federation's platform and institutional client base in Japan. We've directly witnessed the value that the Astris team can create for their clients."

Read more: Astris Advisory Japan K.K.Federation Asset ManagementCameron BrownjohnDavid ShirtJefferiesJP Morgan SecuritiesMacquarie Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HMC Capital scoops up Payton Capital
Rahmani takes up post at Magellan
Macquarie Group profits falls 32% to $3.52bn
Global Alternative Funds names managing director
Head of property at Hostplus exits
Macquarie profits tumble; long-serving executive exits
Greg Combet to succeed Peter Costello as Future Fund chair
Macquarie breaks into top 50 fund manager list
GQG adds local sales staffer
Navigator Global appoints chief executive

Editor's Choice

HESTA returns 9.1% to members

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:51AM
HESTA's default MySuper balanced growth option has returned 9.1% over the last financial year.

Advent International lands in Australia, names MD

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
Global private equity firm Advent International has set up shop in Australia, tapping the managing partner of Anchorage Capital to spearhead its growth ambitions.

Channel Capital, Arnott Capital set up strategic partnership

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:12PM
Channel Capital and Arnott Capital have formed a strategic partnership to support business growth and optimise operational efficiencies.

RBA minutes confirm potential August rate hike

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
The RBA board discussed the case to hike and hold the cash rate in June.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

JUL
12

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 2 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD OMBUDSMAN INVESTMENTS AND ADVICE
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach