Federated Hermes to acquire majority interest in FCP

Federated Hermes has agreed to acquire an 80% interest in Federal Capital Partners Fund Manager (FCP).

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, and will be the second private markets acquisition made by Federated Hermes since the beginning of 2025.

Based in Maryland, the privately held US real estate investment manager specialises in investing across the US multifamily asset class, deploying capital predominantly through equity and several debt vehicles.

Since its inception, FCP has invested in, operated and financed over US$14.6 billion in gross asset value, including over 75,000 multifamily apartment units.

Once actioned, the agreement will allow FCP to continue managing investment portfolios and other aspects of the business from its current locations. This includes six offices headquartered in Maryland.

The accumulative purchase price of up to US$331 million will include a US$215.8 million cash consideration as well as US$23.2 million dedicated to Federated Hermes Class B common stock that will be paid upon closing. There will also be an opportunity to earn contingent consideration of up to US$92 million over multiple year periods.

The transaction will enable Federated Hermes to advance its offerings in private markets and alternatives within the US, across private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate, and market neutral strategies. These amount to about US$19 billion in assets held primarily outside of the US.

The acquisition will also expand Federated Hermes' real estate capabilities into the US market and will be complementary to existing real estate operations in the UK, which consist of US$5.5 billion in assets under management.

Federated Hermes president and chief executive J. Christopher Donahue said: "Upon closing, this transaction will allow Federated Hermes to enter the US real estate market at a time when the multifamily sector enjoys strong fundamentals and significant growth opportunities."

"FCP brings a long-term record of real estate investment performance, which has been driven by a focus on risk-adjusted returns, extensive local and regional market knowledge and deep community relationships.

"An additional attraction is the complementary experience and knowledge of the Residential sector, which will be vital as we seek to continue to grow our US and UK real estate businesses."

FCP founding managing partner Esko Korhonen said FCP and Federated Hermes have shared values and a strong commitment to building a private markets business.

"FCP is uniquely positioned to lead the private market expansion with Federated Hermes into Living sector assets in the US. This transaction provides an opportunity for FCP to strengthen its institutional platform, enhance its growth trajectory, and provide expanded resources, further enhancing our position as a leading national real estate firm benefiting our clients and stakeholders," Korhonen said.