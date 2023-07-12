Newspaper icon
Federated Hermes secures $486m for private equity fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023   12:13PM

Federated Hermes has closed its fifth private equity co-investment fund (PEC V), exceeding its initial fundraising target by a substantial margin.

The fund, which was launched in December 2021 with a target of $400 million, closed last month with a total of $486 million.

PEC V funds were raised from established investors in the private equity co-investment series, including Local Pensions Partnership Investments (LPPI) and Hostplus. Moreover, the fund expanded its investor base, attracting new participants like Samsung Life Insurance from Korea and other European investors.

Federated Hermes chief investment officer Peter Gale said the successful closure of PEC V is an indication of ongoing investor appetite for unique opportunities.

"Despite macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging fundraising environment, PEC V has closed well above our original target," said Gale, who is also head of private equity.

"This demonstrates that there is an ongoing appetite for the unique opportunities that Federated Hermes GPE provides."

He also credited the fund's success to a collaborative effort and thanked both new and existing investors for their partnership.

"This is a collaborative effort, and I am grateful to our existing and new investors for choosing to partner with us. It is a testament to Federated Hermes GPE's global reach that PEC V has attracted investors from markets as widespread as Switzerland and Korea," he said.

"With the closure of PEC V, we are excited for the next step of seeking to deliver significant cash returns to our investors through investing in growth-oriented, disruptive companies."

PEC V leveraged an alpha-orientated strategy, focusing on high-growth companies worldwide, and targeting sectors poised to benefit from long-term global economic headwinds. The fund has committed to 23 investments and has seven more approved by the Federated Hermes investment committee.

As of March 31, Federated Hermes has committed $4.5 billion across 278 global co-investments.

