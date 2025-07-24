Newspaper icon
Federated Hermes 'not far away' from launching Australian wholesale products

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025   11:57AM

Federated Hermes has primarily engaged with the institutional market, notably superannuation funds, in Australia, but this is set to change as the firm looks to tap into the local wholesale market.

Federated Hermes international head of sales Clive Selman, who is currently conducting a field trip in Australia, told Financial Standard that the firm is actively looking to launch a product - tipping towards retirement income - exclusively for Australian wholesale investors after a year of assessment.

"There's a large, deep, sophisticated wholesale market [in Australia] and it's something that we ought to be part of," Selman said.

"As a business, we're in a very good place, given our heritage on what we do and our expertise and arrangement [that overlays] the Australian wholesale market."

Although specific details of the product(s) were not disclosed, Selman said it will likely be announced within this year.

Furthermore, Selman believes that the leverage of its stewardship business with superannuation funds, alongside Australia's dynamic pension industry, presents a unique opportunity in retirement income products.

"There's a very sophisticated pension industry here, which it is not only interested in delivering returns but also doing it the right way," Selman said.

"Our stewardship business EOS is all about engaging with companies that you're invested in, and that has been something that's really resonated here with super funds.

"[However,] the diversified outcome that we're trying to deliver to the retirement market is exactly what we're considering."

Selman said now was the right time for the launch of a new product since the business completed its 2018 merger.

"Today, we are evermore a globally integrated asset manager, rather than being two separate businesses; it's taken a while, and that's a great thing, because instead of... stripping out and rushing the process, we've had time [to integrate both businesses slowly]," Selman said.

Now, the focus remains on searching for successful elements and completing due diligence.

"We have been looking at where we could potentially be more successful, and we have a very successful institutional business here, but nothing with wholesale - the time is now, because why not... it's an interesting and wealthy market," Selman added.

"... we're talking to the entire ecosystem of the Australian wholesale market, whether they are wealth managers, banks, research houses or platforms.

"Coming into a new market we wanted to do it in the right way constructively and thoughtfully."

Additionally, following the firm appointing Elizabeth White as associate director for business development in Australia in July last year, Selman said he is open to expanding the Australian team further if necessary.

"We have two full-time employees and a well-respected consultant in Australia and that is a very strong team for us in the growth market," Selman said.

"If we're hopefully successful... we will look to increase our headcount here."

Meanwhile, Selman clarified that the firm has no intention to enter the retail space.

"We are not the direct consumer retail firm; we've never done that... There are plenty of firms that do that, and they do that well, but that is not our model," Selman said.

"Our model is to go directly to the professional investor or the intermediated way of reaching investors through platforms, but we have no desire ever to go direct to retail."

Federated Hermes provides stewardship services to super funds including Aware Super, Cbus, Colonial First State, HESTA, and Hostplus. The asset manager currently has US$839.8 billion ($1.27tn) in assets under management.

Read more: WholesaleFederated HermesClive SelmanElizabeth WhiteFinancial Standard
