Regulatory
Federal Court freezes investment scam, winds up SMSF operator
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   12:48PM

The Federal Court has frozen the funds of a suspected investment scammer and ordered the winding up of two unlicensed financial services businesses, upon referral from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The Federal Court has made orders to restrain Matthew Alan Beresford from continuing a financial services business and suspended the bank accounts and websites associated with Maxwell Financial Services and Asset Capital Holdings.

Furthermore, the Court has ordered the winding up of Secure Investments and Aquila Group after Mudasir Naseeruddin breached the Corporations Act by operating a financial services business without holding an Australian financial services licence (AFSL).

ASIC alleges Beresford established Maxwell Financial Services in 2019 and offered investors financial products with high annual returns.

However, its website stated its representatives held an AFSL and it was associated with ASIC and APRA when it did not. ASIC further alleges investor money has been dissipated.

It is also alleged that Beresford established another business and website in September 2020 called Asset Capital Holdings.

Beresford has been arrested and charged with a hearing in the Federal Court set for February 2021.

Naseeruddin's Secure Investments marketed itself as a direct property development investor and received around $2.4 million in funds from 28 different SMSFs in the period from early 2017 to late 2019 but did not hold a licence.

Naseeruddin encouraged investors to move their super and start an SMSF set up by an associate of his.

ASIC alleges the funds were transferred to Secure Investments and subsequently a significant amount was transferred to accounts held by Naseeruddin with no corporate purpose.

Naseeruddin is accused of replicating the same business model for Acquila Group, where he was a director.

Justice Derrington said: "That is to say that, whilst Mr Naseeruddin and Aquila Group received funds from investors for investing in building developments, those investments did not materialise. The funds were used for other purposes and dispersed without any proper recording of the transactions which justified such payments."

The case has been adjourned and will take into consideration whether Naseeruddin contravened the Corporations Act by misleading investors.

Timothy Norman and Robert Woods from Deloitte have been appointed as liquidators for Secure Investments and Aquila Group.

