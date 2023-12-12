Federal Court approves BT Super $30m settlement

The Federal Court approved the $29.95 million class action settlement against Westpac after subsidiaries BT Funds Management (BTFM) and Westpac Life Insurance Services (WLIS) allegedly failed to manage conflicts of interest when investing BT Super member money in a cash option.

Last week, Justice Murphy determined that the amount was "fair and reasonable" after Westpac agreed to settle the class action led by Slater & Gordon and funded by Therium Litigation Finance in December 2022.

Justice Murphy approved $15.45 million to be distributed to group members. Therium's share of the settlement amounted to $9.6 million, while Slater & Gordon received about $4.7 million.

"The distribution of settlement funds to eligible group members will commence in 2024 after the eligibility of all group members who registered has been assessed," Slater & Gordon said.

Slater & Gordon brought the lawsuit on behalf of members of the BT Super for Life Superannuation Fund (SFL) between 29 October 2007 and 28 February 2011 who were invested in the Super Cash investment option.

BTFM invested funds in a life policy issued by WLIS (now owned by TAL Life). It did so in circumstances where at all material times both BTFM and WLIS were members of the BT Financial Group (BTFG), a business division within Westpac, and were subsidiaries of Westpac, court documents show.

Slater & Gordon alleged there was "an obvious conflict of interest created by BTFM, acting as a trustee, investing monies from the Funds in the Life Policy, under which the margin earned by BTFM's related entity, WLIS, was inversely related to the Income Rates earned on behalf of members of the Funds".

Therefore, BTFM "did not appropriately manage the conflict of interest" and could have sought alternative investment strategies that offer higher expected returns on members' money.

About 15,000 group members, who were with BT Super are now part of Mercer, will still receive a distribution of the settlement. The number of remaining group members, who are potentially eligible to share in the settlement, is not finalised as BTFM declined to provide exact numbers.

"However, for the balance of the group members (approximately 62,000 persons), as at 11 September 2023 only 14,740 registration forms had been submitted by group members (excluding duplicate registrations where all information submitted by the registrant was the same)," Justice Murphy said.

"Accordingly, I made orders for the data verification work to be undertaken at first instance by BTFM. Then, pursuant to the safest regime upon which the parties can agree, I made orders for BTFM to provide Slater & Gordon with access to the Group Member Data so that it can undertake such data verification as it considers necessary."