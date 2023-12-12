Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Federal Court approves BT Super $30m settlement

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 12 DEC 2023   12:32PM

The Federal Court approved the $29.95 million class action settlement against Westpac after subsidiaries BT Funds Management (BTFM) and Westpac Life Insurance Services (WLIS) allegedly failed to manage conflicts of interest when investing BT Super member money in a cash option.

Last week, Justice Murphy determined that the amount was "fair and reasonable" after Westpac agreed to settle the class action led by Slater & Gordon and funded by Therium Litigation Finance in December 2022.

Justice Murphy approved $15.45 million to be distributed to group members. Therium's share of the settlement amounted to $9.6 million, while Slater & Gordon received about $4.7 million.

"The distribution of settlement funds to eligible group members will commence in 2024 after the eligibility of all group members who registered has been assessed," Slater & Gordon said.

Slater & Gordon brought the lawsuit on behalf of members of the BT Super for Life Superannuation Fund (SFL) between 29 October 2007 and 28 February 2011 who were invested in the Super Cash investment option.

BTFM invested funds in a life policy issued by WLIS (now owned by TAL Life). It did so in circumstances where at all material times both BTFM and WLIS were members of the BT Financial Group (BTFG), a business division within Westpac, and were subsidiaries of Westpac, court documents show.

Slater & Gordon alleged there was "an obvious conflict of interest created by BTFM, acting as a trustee, investing monies from the Funds in the Life Policy, under which the margin earned by BTFM's related entity, WLIS, was inversely related to the Income Rates earned on behalf of members of the Funds".

Therefore, BTFM "did not appropriately manage the conflict of interest" and could have sought alternative investment strategies that offer higher expected returns on members' money.

About 15,000 group members, who were with BT Super are now part of Mercer, will still receive a distribution of the settlement. The number of remaining group members, who are potentially eligible to share in the settlement, is not finalised as BTFM declined to provide exact numbers.

"However, for the balance of the group members (approximately 62,000 persons), as at 11 September 2023 only 14,740 registration forms had been submitted by group members (excluding duplicate registrations where all information submitted by the registrant was the same)," Justice Murphy said.

"Accordingly, I made orders for the data verification work to be undertaken at first instance by BTFM. Then, pursuant to the safest regime upon which the parties can agree, I made orders for BTFM to provide Slater & Gordon with access to the Group Member Data so that it can undertake such data verification as it considers necessary."

Read more: BTFMSlater & GordonBT SuperFederal CourtJustice MurphyBT Funds ManagementWestpac Life Insurance ServicesBT Financial GroupMercerTAL LifeTherium Litigation Finance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mercer Super investment chief departs
Mercer fined $12m over advice failures
OnePath cops $5m fine over fees for no service
Perth Mint enters voluntary enforceable undertaking
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct
Fidelity retirement specialist exits
Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer
Superhero Super swallows Smartsave, overhauls offerings
Former Schroders executive enters VC space
Westpac reports $7.2bn profit

Editor's Choice

SMSF Association blasts 'highly questionable' ASFA research

ANDREW MCKEAN
The SMSF Association has ripped apart the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia's (ASFA) assertion, which is based on ATO sample data, that less than 1% of SMSFs with balances over $3 million have farm-related income.

FSCP serves up registration prohibition order

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) has slapped a financial adviser with a "registration prohibition order" for being insolvent under administration.

MLC Life names general manager, remediation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
MLC Life has hired the man who led Commonwealth Bank's recent $1 billion remediation program to the role of general manager, remediation programs.

Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds

ANDREW MCKEAN
Betashares has launched four funds on the ASX, offering geared long and short exposure to Australian government bonds and 10-year US Treasuries.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.